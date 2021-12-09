Founded in 1967, the University of Georgia men’s club rugby team is the university’s oldest club sport.
However, in the club’s 54 years, a player had not signed a contract with a professional rugby club -- until this year.
Senior Tayé Olagunju became the first Georgia rugby player to sign a professional contract. On Sept. 14, the Dallas Jackals announced that the biomedical engineering student would join the organization as a development player for the 2022 Major League Rugby season.
Though Olagunju was not selected in the initial 2021 Major League Rugby draft and began considering playing internationally post-graduation, he later received a call from the Dallas Jackals, an MLR expansion team set to debut in 2022.
After two FaceTime calls with general manager Elaine Vassie, Olagunju signed with the Jackals as a development player. While also pursuing a Dallas-based biomedical engineering job, he will train with the Jackals and compete for local partner clubs to gain game experience.
“We were impressed with both the progress Tayé had made in a relatively short time in the game, as well as his commitment to continual self-development,” Vassie said in a statement on the Jackals’ website.
Olagunju picked up rugby in his final semester at Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw as he looked for a sport to play after high school wrestling season. As he enrolled at UGA that fall, he knew he wanted to continue playing rugby by joining the men’s club team.
After two team practices, Olagunju competed in his first match as a freshman and continued to improve the basics that he said are now some of his strengths. Early on, Olagunju faced injuries like a torn ACL.
“(Something) that makes Taye remarkable is his perseverance and patience,” Georgia rugby head coach Cameron DiLoreto said. “He was not an all star early in his collegiate career and also dealt with injuries.”
While playing as a forward in the tight-head prop position, Olagunju stepped into organizational leadership roles as well. He typed up the team newsletter as a freshman, acted as match secretary as a sophomore and then served as vice president in his fourth year, then team president for two years. He now advises the current officers in his final season.
“I applied to be vice president after my first semester freshman year, so I knew I really wanted to get in and help out as much as I can,” Olagunju said. “You want to leave it better than you found it, so I really tried to do that as much as I could.”
Beyond Georgia, Olagunju played with local club teams like the Gainesville Spartans, Gwinnett Lions and Athens Eagles. He also competed for USA South’s U23 Panthers, a team of top players from across the southeastern United States.
Olagunju received notice that he made his first USA South squad on the night of his 24th birthday, the last day of eligibility to join the under-23 team. He played with USA South in Washington, D.C., against a New York team.
“I was really proud because it was something that the guys I looked up to on the (Georgia) team, when I was a freshman, sophomore,” Olagunju said. “They made (USA South), so it was something I was pushing towards that I was never able to do, and finally, I did it.”
Olagunju said Georgia men’s rugby alumni like Nathan Driggers, Casey Davidson, Ethan Fromm and Obumneme Imonugo inspired him to grow as a player and pursue opportunities on teams outside of UGA. He said that their leadership, skills and USA South experiences influenced him as a new player as they “push everybody to be better.”
DiLoreto said that Olagunju now serves as a similar trendsetter for the team, showing younger players the potential levels of play they can reach if they “tick all the boxes.”
“In a word, the biggest thing that (Olagunju) brings is intensity,” DiLoreto said. “He's one of those guys that is always leading from the front ... making sure that everyone's energy is where it needs to be.”
