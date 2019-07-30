In its third appearance in the Dizzy Dean Baseball state championship game, the Kennesaw Generals 8-and-under team finally won the title.
The team, which made it to the state championship at the 6U and 7U levels, finished the season with a 18-3-1 record.
The Generals beat Marietta’s Eastside Lightning 8-7 in the championship game.
“Everybody played exceptionally well,” assistant coach Greg Brooks said. “We were talking as a coaching staff and we can truly say it was a team effort.”
The Generals would have advanced to the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven, Mississippi, but coaches decided after the championship win not to have the team participate. Because the World Series was scheduled for late July, the same time the boys would be getting ready to start school, Brooks said it was not a good idea.
