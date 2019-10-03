Kendell Williams was unable to gain ground on the second day of the heptathlon, finishing fifth overall Thursday at the world track and field championships in Doha, Qatar.
The former Kell High School and Georgia star entered the day in position for a medal at third place, but she had to settle for a fifth-place finish following the final three events of the seven-leg competition.
Williams, a 2016 Olympian in the heptathlon, scored 6,415 points. Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold at 6,981, followed by Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam (6,677) and Austria’s Verena Preiner (6,560). Erica Bougard, one of Williams’ American teammates, was fourth at 6,470.
Williams opened Thursday with a sixth-place finish in the long jump, clearing 20 feet, 7¼ inches, but she fell of the pace in the final two events. She was 10th in the javelin (148-0½) and 11th in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 17.54 seconds).
Williams’ older brother, U.S. champion Devon Williams, dropped out of the decathlon after failing to clear the pole vault — the eighth event of 10.
Devon Williams, who began the day 13th overall through five events, started the day strong, finishing third in the 110 hurdles (13.91) and fifth in the discus (155-3) to climb into seventh place overall.
Williams, however, was derailed by the pole vault, falling to 19th overall, and he did not attempt the final two legs of the decathlon — the javelin and 1,500.
