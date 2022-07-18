ATLANTA — New LSU coach Brian Kelly said he and his players are still in the process of building trust and relationships with each other in his first offseason at the helm of the program.
“I think trust is a two-way street. They’re earning my trust, too. I think it works both ways,” Kelly said at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday. “First of all, trust is about saying something and backing it up, and then continuing that relationship. We’re working on that relationship every day through deeds, through things that we put in front of them and say that we’re going to do for them, and backing it up, then asking them to do some things for us, seeing that they back it up.”
Kelly said his track record as a college coach shows he has what it takes to succeed in Baton Rouge and the SEC.
“I’ve done it for 32 years. I’ve had success at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, wherever I’ve been. So running a program and then player development, I think those are the most important things,” said Kelly, who boasts a 263-96-2 record as a head coach. “I don’t think that needs to be geographical in a sense. I’ve gotten to love where I’m at in Baton Rouge. I love the people. They love football. They love family. They love food. That fits me really well. I guess I should have been in the South all along.”
Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said he wasn’t concerned about Kelly’s ability to adapt to the south.
“That man, he’s a winner. That’s one thing he is for sure,” Jones said. “So I have full trust in Coach Kelly and when I think about where I see LSU in the next 5-10 years, I don’t think they could have hired anybody else better to be a top tier program like LSU should be.”
Wide receiver Jack Bech said there are differences in how former coach Ed Orgeron and Kelly handle the team.
“Coach Orgeron and Coach Kelly are two very different styles of coaches,” Bech said. “Coach Orgeron definitely motivated, got the team’s blood pumping, where Coach Kelly is more of a CEO, moves chess pieces, very strategic in everything he does, and knows what he wants and when he wants it.”
Defensive end BJ Ojulari, a former Marietta High School standout, said Kelly has allowed the players to have more freedom than Orgeron.
“He’s given us more leeway in off-the-field activities, like tutoring, classes and stuff like that, to help us make our own schedules and do those little things so that he’s able to trust us, and we trust him,” Ojulari said. “Just those little things of freedom, to be able to feel more like men.”
