MARIETTA — Kell’s Crystal Henderson outduled Sprayberry’s Flau’jae Johnson to lead the Lady Yellow Longhorns to a 72-62 victory Friday night in a highly anticipated Region 6AAAAAA match-up.
Henderson scored 23 of her 34 points in the first half to best Johnson’s 32. The win was eighth straight for Kell (20-2, 13-1), as it handed the Lady Yellow Jackets (15-6, 12-1) their first Region 6AAAAAA loss of the season.
“Crystal’s a different kind of player,” said Kell coach Kandra Bailey about Henderson who also had seven rebounds and six assists. “She has a will to win that many athletes do not have, and she’s gonna do what she has to do to make sure that we are successful.”
The victory moves the Lady Longhorns into first place by ½ game with one week to play. Kell has two games remaining – Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday and Wheeler on Friday. Sprayberry was scheduled to play Osborne on Saturday with games against South Cobb and a rematch with the Lady Cardinals set for next week.
Sprayberry defeated Kell 82-65 in the first match-up earlier this month. If the teams complete the regular season tied, it appears as if the Lady Yellow Jackets would earn the No. 1 seed for the region tournament based on a plus-five point differential.
“The first time we played (Sprayberry), we just did not show up, we did not play Kell basketball,” Bailey said. “What I can say is that my girls have some fight in them and they were disappointed in the way they played that game, and they wanted to come out and make a difference tonight.”
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Lady Longhorns were up 18-14 going into the second and would not give up the lead the rest of the game.
Kell went on an 11-4 run to start the period, including seven points from Jamiah Gregory, who ended the game with 12 points. Sprayberry tried to fight back, with back-to-back scores from Anna Vereen, who finished with 16 points, and Johnson, a McDonald’s All-American, forcing a Kell timeout.
The Lady Longhorns came out of the timeout and went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter, highlighted by five points from Jada Green who finished the night with 12 points and 11 rebounds, to go up 38-22 at half.
The Lady Yellow Jackets tried to cut into Kell’s lead in the third quarter. They went on a 18-7 run, including six points from Vereen, to cut the score to 48-40 but Kell closed the quarter with a 50-41 lead.
