Kell's Scoot Henderson was named one of 25 finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year award.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club made the announcement on Thursday.
Henderson, a 6-foot-3, 181-pound junior point guard, is averaging 25 points, six rebounds and four assists per game. He has helped lead Kell to a 12-4 record, including a 7-0 start in Region 6AAAAAA.
"It's a big honor for an exceptional young man," Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. "It's very deserved."
Of the 25 finalists, three come from Georgia. Joining Henderson is Pace Academy forward Matt Cleveland and Sandy Creek forward Jabari Smith.
Henderson, a five-star talent, is ranked as the 13th-best player overall and the sixth-ranked point guard in the country for the class of 2022. He had a breakout season as a sophomore by leading Kell to the Class AAAAA final four.
Henderson picked up right where he left off this season and is continuing to evolve into a complete player.
"He's getting his teammates more involved," Sellers said. "He's becoming a better leader, and it's paying off with his improvement in scoring, assists and rebounding."
Henderson will likely be able to select which of the top Division I basketball programs to play for when his signing day comes around. He already has more than 20 offers, including Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Xavier, Louisville and Texas Tech, among others.
While Henderson has time to select where he will play his college basketball, his focus is likely set on Friday's game at Wheeler (12-3, 6-1), with first place in the region on the line. A victory would give Kell a two-game lead over last year's Class AAAAAAA champion with eight games to play.
Kell and Wheeler will meet a second time Feb. 12, in the final game of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.