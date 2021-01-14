Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.