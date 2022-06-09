Kell infielder Bryce Clavon participated in MLB Breakthrough Series earlier this week.
Approximately 80 players from 16 states and Canada convened at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida, for the diversity-focused, amateur training camp event. The participants were chosen from the high school graduating classes of 2023 and 2024.
Clavon, who was recently ranked second in the state for the class of 2024 by Prep Baseball Report, received direct instruction from former Major League players, managers and coaches, including former Atlanta Braves players Ken Griffey Sr., Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman and Brian Hunter.
During the Breakthrough Series, players spent their days working on fundamentals, baserunning, hitting, fielding, scrimmaging and playing games. On their last day, players attended a meeting, received a speech from a guest speaker and played a few more games.
Clavon also said they enjoyed a pool party and barbecue to conclude the event at what was once known as Dodgertown, the Los Angeles' Dodgers training facility for decades.
“I learned a lot of things from the coaches, just playing better baseball and better fundamentals, doing what it takes to get to the next level which is the MLB for me,” Clavon said. “That’s what I want to do, perfect my craft and get better everyday.”
Clavon transferred to Kell from Dutchtown with only a few weeks left of the baseball season. Although he has not been with the Longhorns long, coach Todd Harris said Clavon is the total package to get invited to the Breakthrough Series.
“I do think it’s a great, great way for them to figure out how things are done because they're going to be dealing with professionals in these situations,” Harris said. “As far as how they're going to have to do things, getting mentored by some people that played at the highest level, I just think this is going to open his eyes up to what the expectations are.”
Harris said Clavon has everything he needs to reach that level in his career.
“He’s probably one of the five-tool type players and you rarely find at his age," Harris said. "Being a five-tool player, he’s got power, speed, ability to hit home runs and a plus arm.
“He’s definitely a big-time player. I’ve been coaching down here for a while, and I have to say he’s one of the top-flight players that I’ve coached in my career.
Clavon said he will be able to utilize what he has learned from the Breakthrough Series every time he plays.
“By the grace of God, I’ve gotten to the level where I can just try stuff in the game and not be nervous about it and training a lot has gotten me there,” Clavon said
Clavon said his most memorable moment of the event was playing with other Black ballplayers.
“The most memorable moment would have to be just spending time and having fun with other African-American baseball players because, if you want to be at the next level the higher you go, the less you see of basically your friends and who you grew up with,” Clavon said.
