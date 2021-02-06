MARIETTA -- Kell held off Sprayberry’s second-half comeback to win their 12th straight game with a 75-69 victory in Region 6AAAAAA play on Friday.
With the win the Lady Longhorns (20-3,13-1) moved into a first-place tie with the Lady Yellow Jackets (17-4, 13-1).
Trailing 48-31 midway through the third quarter, Sprayberry began to work its way back into the game. The Lady Yellow Jackets closed the period on a 15-8 run to close the gap to 56-46 heading to the fourth.
Sprayberry opened the final quarter with a layup from Haley Jones and a jump shot from Stormie Brown, who finished with nine points, to cut the deficit to 58-50. Sylvia Kahoro answered with a 3-pointer for Kell, but Flau’Jae Johnson connected on a layup and a free throw to make it 61-57. Brown tied it at 61-61 with back-to-back layups.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Kell coach Tony Ingle said. “They had their runs and we had ours. I’m still trying to figure out what happened when it was tied, but that’s just basketball.”
In the final three minutes, Crystal Henderson went 7-of-8 from the foul line to help the Lady Longhorns maintain the lead. The sophomore led Kell with 39 points including five 3-pointers.
“She (Henderson) is such an amazing and talented player to coach,” Ingle said. “She is a great leader who controls the tempo on the court, and that is hard to find in underclassmen.”
Johnson scored 25 of her 39 points in the second half, playing a key role in Sprayberry’s rally.
“Flau’Jae is a special player,” Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. “it is amazing to watch her work and see her grow as a teammate.”
Two minutes into the third quarter, Amaya Johnson broke a quick 6-0 run from the Lady Longhorns with a layup to make it 41-29. Johnson finished with 11 points. After trading baskets, Kell’s Kahoro followed with one of her seven 3-pointers to push the lead to 46-31. Kahoro ended with 24 points.
“I am just happy we get to play basketball at a time like this,” Avery said. “Kell is a great team and there was some good basketball played here tonight. It’s a tough loss but I look forward to playing them again.”
