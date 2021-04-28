MARIETTA – With only four seniors and four juniors on the Kell girls lacrosse team's 32-player roster, getting off to a fast start against Centennial to open the Class 6A/7A state tournament was the best way to shake off whatever nerves they may have had.
Behind 24 underclassmen, the Area 4 champion Lady Longhorns showed they can be a second-half team during the regular season, beating area rivals Lassiter, Walton and Pope by a combined six goals.
Against Centennial, with the season on the line, they attacked early and often jumped out to a seven-goal halftime lead Wednesday before holding off a late surge to win 13-6 at Cobb Energy Corky Kell Stadium. The Lady Longhorns will host Roswell in the second round next week. A date has not been set.
“Getting up on them really fast was really good for us because it helps us gain confidence,” said senior Erin King, who led the Lady Longhorns (13-6) with four goals. “We scored enough points to give us a little bit of a cushion but we also have to realize that we have to keep pushing in the second half.”
Delaney Gilchrist posted a hat trick for Kell along with an assist. Lindsey King scored two goals, while Kaitlyn Bailey, Lauren Whitehurst, Ansley Knor and Alyse Keels scored one apiece.
Emily Purselle chipped in with a pair of assists and Keels added one.
Kell was ahead 5-0 before Centennial (6-9) scored its first goal with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half. Keels got the Lady Longhorns started when she came from behind the net 4 minutes into the game. Knor scored 20 seconds later, followed by Gilchrist, Bailey, Erin King.
Once the Lady Knights got on the board, Kell took the momentum back when Gilchrist finished a shot on the run. After Lindsey King scored to make it 7-1, Gilchrist scored again on a free position shot with 1:09 left to play in the first half.
“We've had good senior leadership this year, and that's helped bring our younger players up to speed,” Kell assistant coach Aubree Mancuso said. “The fact that they are playing at this level early on is really impressive in their playing careers, but we're looking for them to step up huge in our next round.”
While Kell's lead was never in jeopardy, Centennial did collect a few goals late in the second half.
Amelia Wright led Centennial with three goals. Alexis Casanova added two more goals and Lily Shaw finished with one.
Kell goalkeeper Joy Abson finished with seven saves.
After Centennial scored three unanswered goals during the final minutes of the game, Erin King scored the Lady Longhorns' final goal with 34 seconds remaining.
