MARIETTA -- Kell’s fast tempo in the first quarter gave it the momentum it needed to control the pace the rest of the game, as it beat South Cobb 73-63 on Tuesday.
“It was a team effort from our starters and the bench,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “We got hit with COVID about three weeks, so we missed about 10-12 days of practice. Right now, we are just trying to get back in the rhythm and get our reps up.”
Kell (6-6, 4-1 Region 6AAAAAA) had three players score in double digits, led by Peyton Marshall, who finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Parrish Johnson Jr. went 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point line and finished with 14 points, and Aaron Smith had 10 points to go with four assists.
It was a slow start for both teams as it took 3 minutes until the first set of points were put on the board with a 3-pointer by Kell's Josh Langefels. The Longhorns further extended their lead to 7-0 with an inside jumper from Johnson and a layup from Smith.
Three consecutive fouls by Kell allowed South Cobb (4-6, 1-5) to put points on the board, making it 9-3 with 5 minutes left.
The momentum shifted towards the Eagles as they took advantage of drawing fouls at the basket. They went on a 10-2 tear to cut the deficit to 18-16 with less than a minute left in the first quarter. However, Isaiah Wood helped Kell to gain the edge with a layup at the buzzer to make a four-point game.
The Longhorns opened up the second quarter with similar issues, not able to box out the Eagles at the basket, resulting in South Cobb knocking down shots at the free-throw line.
Both teams traded baskets for a while until South Cobb went on a 6-0 run that put the score at 30-28 at the 2:10 mark. After coming out of a timeout, Kell responded with a run that featured a and three-point play from Marshall, a 3-pointer from Langefels and a free throw by Wood that took the Longhorns into halftime up 37-28.
Kell came into the third quarter scoring 15 unanswered points. A layup by Marshall was followed up by back-to-back 3-pointers from Smith and Jaylen Colon. A three-point play Marshall, a free throw by Smith and a 3-pointer by Johnson to give the Longhorns a 51-31 lead with 4:49 remaining in the quarter.
A layup by Eric Howard broke South Cobb’s scoreless streak, and the Eagles used the free-throw line to help the cut into the lead, making 58-47 at the end of the quarter.
South Cobb completed 18 of 27 free throws as a team, shooting 66.6% overall.
The Eagles tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but their efforts were diminished as their foul trouble allowed Kell to put the game away at the free-throw line.
“We had 14 possession in the first quarter and only made one basket,” said South Cobb assistant coach Floyd McRae, who filled in for head coach Hollis Bethea. “We just ran out of gas really earlier. Now, we need to go back to watch the film and see what we have to work on and correct the mistakes moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.