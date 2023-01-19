The Colorado Rockies' Ben Paulsen (10) scores on a double by Daniel Descalso as Chicago Cubs catcher Kyle Schwarber takes the throw during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
In 2003, Kell's fast-pitch softball team won the school's first team state championship.
The Longhorns rolled to a 39-3 record and defeated Star's Mill to claim the Class AAAAA title, winning the deciding game 1-0 in nine innings.
The 2003 softball team will be the first team inducted into the Kell's athletic hall of fame during the third induction ceremony Saturday. Also set to be inducted are baseball player Ben Paulsen and golfer Michael Hines.
The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the school. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the front office.
The 2003 softball team came together quickly as it was only the second year the school had been opened. Proving it was no fluke, Kell repeated the following season, defeating Brookwood to win the 2004 championship.
To date, those two titles remain the only ones for the Longhorn softball program.
Paulsen, a first baseman, helped Kell advance to the Class AAAAA championship series as a senior in 2006. Following graduation, he attended Clemson, where he was a career .318 hitter with 45 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 130 RBIs and four steals over three seasons.
A third-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2009, Paulsen went on to play three years in the majors with Colorado from 2014-16. He hit .271 with 16 homers and 70 RBIs in 186 games.
Paulsen has since returned to his college alma mater, where he has been on staff for four years, becoming Clemson's director of player development in 2022.
Hines shot 67 won the Class AAAA individual state championship in 2011. He also went on to win the Future Masters with a tournament-record score of 198 over 54 holes, qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur and finished in the top five of the Georgia Junior Championship.
Following his graduation from Kell, Hines went on to play at Georgia Tech. He turned pro and played in various mini-tours before most recently serving as the caddie for former Yellow Jacket teammate Vincent Whaley on the PGA Tour.
