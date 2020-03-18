Scoota Henderson had a breakout sophomore season in leading Kell to the Class AAAAA state semifinals.
The Longhorns finished the season with a 26-6 record, and they were a basket away in regulation from playing for the state championship.
For his efforts, Henderson was named the boys Class AAAAA Player of the Year and a second-team All-Georgia selection by the Sandy Spiel's basketball website.
"It's a tremendous honor for him," Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. "It's a reflection of the work he puts in on a day-to-day basis."
No game was bigger for Henderson than his 49-point performance against Miller Grove, when he led Kell back from a 19-point deficit in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Sellers said that game could be considered foreshadowing of what is still to come.
"I can see him continuing to get better," Sellers said. "There were a number of games where he took the team on his back in spurts, but that was the first where he did it for a full half.
"He allows the game come to him, and when he does that he gets into a zone. I'm not trying to compare him to the greats like (Michael) Jordan or Kobe (Bryant), but he gets that look in his eye when it's time to take over."
Henderson joined first-team All-Georgia selection Sharife Cooper and second team selection Sam Hines Jr. in leading 10 Cobb County players who earned honors for the 2019-20 season.
Cooper, last season's USA Today Player of the Year and an Auburn signee, averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game while leading McEachern back to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals.
Hines, a Denver signee, helped lead Wheeler to the Class AAAAAAA state championship. He had a career night in the title game against Grayson, scoring 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting.
Hines, who was also a first-team selection, also made the game-winning free throw with 1.1 second left on the clock.
"Sam played lights-out for us all year," Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said, "but he picked a great time to be almost perfect from the field."
Thompson also earned Class AAAAAAA Coach of the Year honors after leading the Wildcats to 24-7 record and the 60-59 upset victory over Grayson, then the No. 1 team in the state and No. 4 in the country according to MaxPreps.
"It's always a good honor to be selected," Thompson said. "We have a number of good coaches in the state."
Cooper, a third-team Nasmith All-American, earned first team-honors and was also named best scorer in Class AAAAAAA. Kennesaw Mountain's Perry Robinson was named most underrated.
Emon Washington, who helped lead South Cobb to the semifinals, was a first-team selection in Class AAAAAA after averaging 22 points and 8 rebounds, while shooting 66% from the field.
South Cobb's Zocko Littleton and Pope's Ross Shepherd earned honorable mention selections, while Pope's Will Kolker was named the best passer and Allatoona's Kevin Taylor most underrated in Class AAAAAA.
Henderson, whose sister Crystal was an All-Georgia honorable mention and first-team Class AAAAA all-state on the girls side, also earned first-team honors and was named best scorer in Class AAAAA.
Three local Class A private-school players earned second-team honors -- North Cobb Christian's Kami Young, Walker's Chandler Baker and Mount Bethel Christian's Jordan Meka. Walker's Christopher Newell earned an honorable mention selection, Meka was named the classification's best shot blocker and Whitefield Academy's A.J. Hopkins was named most underrated.
