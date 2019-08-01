The Page family's representation in the Southeastern Conference is growing.
Kell volleyball player Madison Page announced recently that she had committed to play at Auburn. The junior follows the path of her brother, Solon Page III, who is entering his third season on the Tennessee football team.
“I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 volleyball at Auburn University,” Madison Page wrote in an Instagram post. “I would love to thank my teammates, coaches, and family for being there for me and allowing this dream to be possible.”
Page chose Auburn among a group of other suitors, including Middle Tennessee State.
“It’s just a really good feeling of relief,” Page told the MDJ. “I really enjoyed the coaches and the girls altogether, and the campus is really beautiful.”
The 6-foot-1 Page began playing club volleyball in middle school, and she has played varsity at Kell since her freshman year.
Page, an all-county honorable mention and all-Region 7AAAAA first-team selection in 2018, said she wanted to get her college commitment out of the way focus on leadership during the upcoming season.
Kell is coming off a season in which it went 11-2, winning the Region 7AAAAA championship and secured a state playoff berth.
“Last season, Kell did really well,” Page said. “We were really good, all-around athletes, and I felt like we were really good at playing together.”
