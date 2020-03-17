Kell freshman point guard Crystal Henderson was named an honorable mention All-Georgia selection and first-team Class AAAAA honoree by the Sandy's Spiel website.
Henderson helped lead the Lady Longhorns to a 32-1 record and a runner-up finish in the state tournament.
Sophomore Amaya Moss was named Most Underrated Player of the Year for Class AAAAA, while Kell was named the Most Improved Team after going from an 11-15 finish in the 2018-19 season to coming one win away from a perfect season.
Kell accomplished all this while starting three freshmen and a sophomore.
“I knew Crystal was coming in (this season), and we had a good core coming back, so I knew we would be competitive,” Kell coach Tony Ingle Jr. said. “It’s always good to have a turnaround like this so quick. It doesn’t happen often.”
Mount Paran sophomore guard Kara Dunn joined Henderson as an All-Georgia honorable mention. Dunn, who recently received an offer from Georgia Tech, was also named first-team Class A private all-state after helping lead the Lady Eagles to the state quarterfinals.
In Class AAAAAAA, North Cobb guard Azonya Austin and McEachern guard Denim DeShields were first-team honorees. DeShields was also named Best Passer, while teammate Caelan Ellis as Best Shooter.
Marietta forward Lauren Walker was a second-team honoree, while Campbell guard Jameah Alston and North Cobb guard Sydney Thomas were honorable mentions.
In Class AAAAAA, Sprayberry experienced a remarkable turnaround from last season, even though Cambridge took Most Improved Team honors. The Lady Yellow Jackets went from 8-19 to 19-10, highlighted by the Region 6AAAAAA championship.
Sprayberry did come away with individual recognition. Anna Vereen was named Freshman of the Year and all-state honorable mention, while sophomore Flau’Jae Johnson was named second-team all-state.
“Those two carried us, especially in the second half of the season,” Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. “They are incredible girls and have incredible talent. Anna has the talent to be really, really good, and Flau’Jae has explosive offensive talent.”
Pope guard Cheyenne Holloman was second-team all-state and was named Best Passer. South Cobb guard Jodi Mullins was also second-team all-state.
