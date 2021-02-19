Kell jumped on Pope early and never let up as the Lady Longhorns earned a 54-32 victory in the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Wheeler High School on Thursday.
Kell (22-3) will play Sprayberry (21-4) on Friday for the region title. The Lady Greyhounds (16-10) will face Kennesaw Mountain (13-11) in the consolation game to determine third and fourth seeds for the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
“I think we played a good game (Thursday) and finished strong,” Kell coachTony Ingle said. “We are excited and ready to play Sprayberry (on Friday).”
Crystal Henderson played a key role in helping Kell build a big early lead. The sophomore connected on nine of her 14 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer and a layup to spur a 7-0 run. Jamiah Gregory also contributed six of her 11 points during the first quarter, closing the period with a jump-shot to put the Lady Longhorns up 13-6 at the end of the period.
During the second quarter, Sylvia Kahoro scored six of her 11 points with back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 21-6 with 2 minutes left in the period. Kell closed the half with a 27-8 lead.
Kell opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Kahoro followed by a basket and a 3-pointer from Henderson to make it 35-8. Pope tried to respond with layups from Emily Ryan and Katie Ward to cut the lead to 35-12, but over the last four minutes of the quarter, the Lady Longhorns outscored the Lady Greyhounds 9-6 to make it 45-18.
Kell eventually built a 31-point advantage at 54-23. The scoring included three free throws and a jumper from Amaya Moss, who finished with eight points.
Cheyenne Holloman led Pope with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.