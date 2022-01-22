MARIETTA – Kell maintained its position in the top tier in Region 6AAAAAA and handed Osborne its first loss of the season with a 78-69 victory on Friday.
The win kept Kell (11-7, 8-2) – No. 9 in Class AAAAAA -- in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the region as it enters the final three weeks of the regular season. The Longhorns are a game behind first-place Wheeler (12-4, 8-0) and trail Osborne (16-1, 8-1) – No. 3 in Class AAAAAA, which they lost to 62-53 in their first meeting last month -- by a half game.
“It was a very big win,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “It keeps us near the top. We felt like the first time we played them, we didn’t play our best. It was early in the season and we were still trying to figure things out. We knew this time would be a lot different, because we felt like we were a lot better at this point of the season. To come out with a win is good momentum down the stretch.”
Peyton Marshall scored 18 points, while Aaron Smith added 17 points, Jaylen Colon had 14 points and Dylan Cambridge 13 points to lead Kell.
Zocko Littleton scored 19 points, while Jahmeir Chapman added 18 points for Osborne.
It appeared that Osborne had the momentum as it came back from a 15-point deficit midway through the third quarter with a strong pressure to take a 64-57 lead with 5:10 remaining in the game.
However, Kell began to get the ball into Marshall and the 7-foot sophomore center responded with 10 fourth-quarter points. Cambridge also contributed key baskets as the Longhorns outscored Osborne 21-5 the rest of the way and take the victory.
“I knew that pressure was going to cause us some problems,” Sellers said. “We’ve struggled with that throughout the year. We knew it was coming. So at the end, we were able to keep our composure and not get all the way unraveled. We were able to get our feet back under us and play more pace and confident with the basketball to handle the pressure and I thought that was the biggest difference down the stretch.”
Kell appeared ready to put the game away in the third quarter as it led 50-35, but Osborne closed out the period with a 17-3 run to cut its deficit to 53-52. The Cardinals started the final quarter with a 12-4 run to go up 64-57 before the Longhorns rallied.
“We didn’t have 100 percent mental concentration,” Osborne coach DeMarques Lakes said. “(Marshall) got some easy putbacks and we had no answer for him down low. They played a great game. Coach Sellers did a great job and they played hard. I hope we can see them again for the region championship.”
