Scoot Henderson, a Cobb County native and top 2023 NBA draft prospect, signed a multi-year endorsement deal with the Puma Hoops apparel brand.
According to The Athletic, the seven-figure annual shoe deal was negotiated with Henderson in recent months. The contract is reportedly the most lucrative shoe contract ever signed by a non-draft-eligible player, and it has the potential to reach eight figures based on various factors.
It is also the first time a shoe brand has established a deal with an NBA G-League Ignite player.
“I am beyond grateful for my partnership with Puma," Henderson told Forbes. "Puma knows there is no ceiling to my game. They believe in what my family and I have planned for this journey."
The former five-star recruit from Kell High School will play one more year for the Ignite before he is eligible to be drafted into the NBA. He will be featured in future Puma campaigns, product launches and will be creating social content.
A 6-foot-3 guard, Henderson reclassified in 2021 to complete high school a year early so he could turn pro. At 17, he became one of the youngest professional basketball players in the United States when he signed a two-year deal with the Ignite, a team intended to provide elite players with an alternative to playing in college or overseas before entering the NBA draft.
Henderson, who averaged 14 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Ignite last season, is currently projected as the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by ESPN.com.
