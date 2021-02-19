MARIETTA – The third time turned out to be the charm.
After falling to Wheeler twice in regular season by a combined total of four points, Kell finally broke through Friday in the Region 6AAAAAA championship with a 78-71 double-overtime victory on Wheeler's home court.
It wasn't looking good for the Longhorns (16-6) early when leading scorer Scoot Henderson missed his first five shots and the Wildcats (22-5) scored 11 unanswered points to put Kell in a bind. But after scoring just four points in the first half, Henderson became the player the Longhorn faithful were accustomed. He led the way with 26 points and 11 rebounds, including two key buckets and two successful trips to the free throw line in the second overtime.
“In a game like this, he is such a competitor that sometimes he would come out and force the issue,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “The key for him was settling down and it snowballs from there.”
Unlike the first overtime where the teams combined for 10 points to make a 62-all tie, the second four-minutes turned into a barn burner with the teams making shots and exchanging the lead, but it was a reverse layup from Henderson that gave Kell the lead for good.
The Longhorns would go on to score the next six points to stretch the lead to 74-67, highlighted by a pair of free throws from Henderson and Najhae Colon, and a clutch second-chance bucket by Dylan Cambridge, who finished with 10 points.
Wheeler's Ja'Hiem Hudson, who led the Wildcats with 22 points, quickly scored to bring it back to four, but Wheeler was forced to foul, and more free throws from Colon and Henderson sealed the victory.
“The guys worked so hard,” Sellers said. “We push it to the limit every day, and when it mattered, we executed down the stretch and took care of the ball.”
Jaylen Harris scored 16 points with nine rebounds for Kell, with 10 points coming in the first half while Henderson was struggling to find his range. Harris' biggest shot of the half came midway through the second quarter when he sank a 3 from the left corner to help the Longhorns get within two points at 22-20. That shot also capped an 8-0 run by Kell after it trailed 18-6 late in the first quarter.
After the half, Henderson warmed up. His dunk early in the third gave the Longhorns the lead at 32-30. The lead eventually grew to six on a P.J. Johnson 3-pointer.
Kell managed to stay in front until Wheeler tied it at 50-50 early in the fourth on a putback by Hudson. His free throw put Wheeler back in front until Harris put Kell in front with a 3-pointer. Kaleb Washington then tied the game again at 55-all.
After Henderson gave Kell a 57-55 lead, Hudson tied it for Wheeler on the free throw line with 24 seconds remaining. Khedric Oliver nearly gave Wheeler the win at the fourth quarter buzzer but couldn't get his layup attempt to fall.
Washington scored 16 points for Wheeler and Isaiah Collier finished with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.