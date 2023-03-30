Kell earned a modicum of revenge Wednesday when they upended Grayson 70-67 in the opening round of the national invitational tournament known as "The Throne" held in Forbes Arena at Morehouse College.
The same could not be said about Class AAAAAAA state champion Wheeler, which fell 61-60 on a last second 3-pointer in its game against Camden.
The Longhorns, who won the Class AAAAA state title, advanced to the quarterfinals of the 16-team event where it is scheduled to face Columbus (Fla.), and the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year Cameron Boozer, on Thursday. For the Wildcats, they have one more tournament to prepare for. They will be the top seed in the State Champions Invitational at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. April 6-8.
This is the first year of "The Throne," a tournament sponsored by the NBA Players Association in a way to give back and promote youth basketball, and Kell took full advantage of the opportunity in its opening round game.
The Longhorns had lost to Grayson in early January, 71-67 in overtime. It was the Longhorns only loss to a team from Georgia in its 28-2 run to the state championship, and it did not sit well with coach Jermaine Sellers or the team.
After falling behind the Rams 7-0 to open the game, Kell began to find the range behind the 3-point line. It made five of its eight shots from behind the arc in the first half to build a 37-27 lead at the half.
Midway through the third quarter, Grayson trimmed the lead to 42-37, but Cannon Richards, who led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds, answered with back-to-back baskets to push the advantage back to nine. CJ Brown, who had 16 points and five rebounds, got in the lane late in the period and was fouled on a short jumper in the lane. The basket and the free throw were good for a 49-43 lead before Gicarri Harris closed the period with a dunk to pull the Rams within four.
A Richards' layup and a Jaylen Colon 3-pointer on the first two possessions of the final 8 minutes put the Longhorns back up nine, 54-45. The lead was 11, 68-57, with 2 minutes left to play when Grayson made its final push. A 3-pointer by Corey Gatlin, two free throws from Chad Moodie and a layup and a 3 from Anthony Alston cut its deficit to 68-67 with 19 seconds to play.
Trying to trap on an inbounds play, the Rams allowed Kell center Peyton Marshall to get behind the defense. He gathered an outlet pass and his dunk sealed the victory. Marshall finished the day with 10 points. Colon added 13 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Amir Taylor led Grayson with 15 points, Alston had 14 and Moochie finished with 12.
Wheeler's game against Camden was supposed to be an instant rematch from the night before when Isaiah Collier faced D.J. Wagner earned co-MVPs in the McDonald's All-American Game in Houston. However the rematch never materialized as Collier did not play. He was on the bench in street clothes rooting his team on, but no reason for his absence was given during the broadcast on FS1.
The game was still an even contest for much of the night, as no team led by more than seven points at any point during the game. Wheeler led 38-37 at the half and trailed 51-48 at the end of the third.
The Wildcats opened the final quarter on an 8-0 run which was capped by a Jelani Hamilton 3-pointer to push the lead to 56-51. However Camden closed the game on a 7-0 run over the last 1:20.
With 20 seconds to play, the Avalanche trailed 60-58. They forced a turnover off an inbound pass, and then got the ball into the hands of Wagner.
The Kentucky-signee dribbled the ball across the top of the key and took a step-back 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to put Camden up one. Wagner finished the night with 20 points.
Wheeler had a final shot, but a 30-foot 3-pointer as time was running out bounced off the back of the rim.
