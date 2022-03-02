MARIETTA - Crystal Henderson had 20 points and 10 assists to help lead Kell to a 67-55 victory over Rome in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals Tuesday.
Much of the Lady Longhorns success came from their ability to find the open shooters on the fast break. They finished the game shooting 53% from the field.
The victory sends Kell to the state semifinals where it will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Sequoyah and Bradwell Institute at the University of West Georgia on Saturday.
Kell built an early double-digit lead, but the Lady Wolves (22-4) overcame a 14-3 deficit to go toe-to-toe the rest of the game.
“They (Rome) are a team full of shooters,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “At the beginning of the game, their shots weren’t really falling. But, as soon as they did, (Rome) started to close the gap quickly. I switched the defense and started to put more pressure on the ball, and I think that was the difference maker for sure.”
Amaya Moss contributed 19 points, eight rebounds, while Jada Peterson finished with 13 points, and Jada Green added 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Longhorns.
Rome was led by Treneisha Adams, who scored 15 points consisting of five 3-pointers. Pinky Nation and Breana Griffin each added 10 points for the Lady Wolves.
Kell opened up the first quarter pounding the paint to build its early lead. Rome responded by going on an 8-4 run to cut the deficit to seven, heading into the second period.
A 3-pointer by Peterson followed a pair of free throws from Henderson to push Kell’s lead to 23-16 early in the second quarter. Then, Rome commenced to battle it out the perimeter by going on a 9-3 run.
With the Lady Wolves inching closer, Kell put up a sequence of shots that started with a Henderson 3-pointer, a foul shot by Moss, and finished with a buzzer-beater 3 by Green to give the Lady Longhorns a 33-26 lead at the half.
Kell shut down Rome’s perimeter shooting in the third quarter, holding them two made 3s, to keep the seven-point lead, 47-40, heading to the fourth.
In the final minutes of the game, Kell was able to end all hopes of a Lady Wolves' comeback once Henderson stepped to the foul line and made four consecutive free throws.
“This team has been playing together for so long they are going to fight to the end,” Bailey said.” They are going to do what they have to do to win. I love the fight in my team, and we are just going to keep fighting every step of the way.”
