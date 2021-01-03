MARIETTA – The year 2021 is shaping up to be a great one for Kell boys basketball.
The Longhorns, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAAA finished 2020 with a disappointing loss to Sandy Creek on Wednesday.
They bounced back by returning to its own gym to bring in the New Year with a 73-68 win over Berkmar, ranked No. 5 in Class AAAAAAA, on Saturday in the New Years Classic.
“It was a good win starting off the New Year,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. "Especially after the way we played against Sandy Creek. At our first home game here in a while, we came together and got back to playing Kell basketball. We played a good game from beginning to end.”
After surviving multiple ties and lead changes during the first three quarters, the Longhorns concentrated on eliminating second chance points in the fourth, particularly from Berkmar's Dara Olonade, who tied Jameel Rideout for the team lead with 20 points apiece.
On offense, the Longhorns scored seven unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter to get enough separation needed to hold on for the win.
Olonade got hot in the third quarter and scored 12 of his points in the frame by attacking the Longhorns inside. Kell held him to just one two points in the fourth.
With Kell clinging to a 56-55 lead, its 7-0 run started with a pair of free throws from Scoot Henderson, who finished with a game-high 29 points. After Berkmar's Jermahri Hill was called for a charge on the next possession, Jaylen Harris sank a 3-pointer from the left corner.
Berkmar kept making it a two-possession game during the final 3 minutes of the game.
“(Olonade) was a monster inside, and that was the thing we wanted to focus on,” Sellers said. “We felt like if we eliminated his second opportunities, we would have an opportunity to pull away.”
Ahead 65-59 with 58 seconds left to play, the Longhorns needed to make their free throws, and Henderson, Jaylon Brown and Johnson combined to go 6-for-6 in the final minute.
Kell also overcame Berkmar making 10 of its 12 shots from the free throw line in the second half.
Harris finished with 15 points for Kell, all coming in the second half. He came out of the locker room on fire by hitting a 3-pointer and a layup to give Kell an 8-point lead.
Behind Olonade's inside play, the Patriots worked their way back into the game and eventually took a 43-40 lead late in the third on back-to-back layups from Hill.
Early in the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 55-all, a three-point play by Najhae Colon gave Kell the lead it would never relinquish.
