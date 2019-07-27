One day after her older brother, Devon, won the decathlon, Kendell Williams moved into position to make it a multi-event family sweep at the U.S. championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Kendell Williams, like her brother a former Kell High School and Georgia standout, was second Saturday after the first four legs of the heptathlon. The 2016 Olympian had 3,934 points, trailing Erica Bougard by only three points.
Williams was buoyed by second-place finishes in three events — the 100 hurdles (12.84), high jump (6-0¾) and 200 dash (23.91). She was fifth in the shot put (44-0).
Bougard won each of the events that Williams came in as runner-up, though she struggled to an 11th-place finish in the shot put, allowing Williams to gain ground.
Kennesaw State product Jordan Gray was ninth overall in the heptathlon with 3,504 points. She was second in the shot put with a personal-best distance of 45-9, trailing only Annie Kunz’s 46-4.
The heptathlon will close Sunday with the long jump, javelin and 800 run.
