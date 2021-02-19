MARIETTA -- Crystal Henderson's 27-point performance lifted Kell to a 58-54 victory over Sprayberry in the girls Region 6AAAAAA championship game at Wheeler High School on Friday.
The sophomore point guard scored 20 in the second half -- including 15 in the fourth quarter -- to give the Lady Longhorns their second consecutive region title and earn the region's top seed heading into the Class AAAAAA state tournament, which begins next week.
The Lady Longhorns (23-3) -- last year’s Region 7AAAAA champion and Class AAAAA state runner-up -- will host the No. 4 seed from Region 7AAAAAA in a first-round game.
Meanwhile, the Lady Yellow Jackets (20-5) will open tournament play at home against the third-seed from Region 7AAAAA.
“It was a good competitive defensive game that first half,” Kell coach Tony Ingle said. “We know them, they know us, so both teams were prepared, I feel like. It was hard fought, the whole game.”
Sylvia Kahoro added 11 points for Kell, while Flau’Jae Johnson scored 24 points to lead Sprayberry.
It was all Lady Yellow Jackets in the first quarter as they finished the period with a 9-4 lead.
Sprayberry maintained its advantage early in the second quarter and were up 16-8 with 4:55 remaining in the first half when The Lady Longhorns responded with a 10-2 run to go into halftime tied 18-18.
Henderson made a pair of free throws to help Kell cut its deficit to 16-10 and then after a Sprayberry turnovers, Jamiah Gregory scored on a layup as the Lady Longhorns further cut the Lady Yellow Jackets’ lead to 16-12 with 4:10 left.
After Haley James’ jumper increased Sprayberry’s advantage to 18-12 with 1:48 to go, Kell proceeded to score the last three baskets of the first half as Jada Green drove in for a layup, Amaya Moss sank a couple of free throws and Henderson scored on a putback of her own shot at the buzzer to even the score.
It appeared that the Lady Longhorns were about to take control of the game in the third quarter as it went on a 14-4 run -- boosted by a couple of 3-pointers from Kahoro -- to turn a 24-21 deficit with 6:18 remaining to a 35-28 lead at the 2:58 mark.
However, the Lady Yellow Jackets bounced back with an 11-2 run of its own -- taking advantage of a couple of Kell turnovers as well as an Amaya Johnson 3-pointer to claim a 39-37 advantage at the end of the quarter.
Sprayberry led 43-38 with 6:17 remaining in the game when Henderson proceeded to score the next five points -- a layup followed by a 3-pointer -- to tie the game at 43-all at the 5:17 mark.
Mackenzie Franklin made 1 of 2 free throws put Kell ahead 44-43, and Stormie Brown’s putback gave the Lady Yellow Jackets a 45-44 advantage before Henderson made a jumper and was fouled. Her made free throw made it 47-45 and the Lady Longhorns never trailed again.
