The Kell girls basketball team will get its chance at perfection.
Chrystal Henderson scored 24 points to lead the Lady Longhorns to a 60-55 victory over Eagle's Landing in the Class AAAAA state semifinals at Fort Valley State University on Saturday. The victory moves Kell to 32-0, and it will face three-time defending champion Buford for the state championship on Friday at the Macon Centreplex. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Buford defeated Woodland-Henry 52-30 in the other semifinal. The Lady Wolves will be going for their fifth title in the last six years and eighth overall.
Kell led wire-to-wire, but its largest lead was only 10 points after Henderson made a basket to put the Lady Longhorns up 44-34 late in the third quarter.
After leading 27-24 at the half, gradually opened the lead and kept it at six points for most of the second half. Eagle's Landing pulled within two points twice in the second half, the first time at 36-34 and then at 57-55. The latter came after the Lady Eagles used a 6-0 run to nearly wipe out an eight-point lead with less than a minute to play.
Henderson made three free throws in the final moments to put the game away.
Jamiah Gregory scored 11 points, Kya Williams had nine, and Amaya Moss, Jada Green and Makyah Favors each added four.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dutchtown 62, Kell 56 OT: Cam Bryant scored 13 points in the second half and overtime to lift Dutchtown past Kell in overtime.
The victory moves the Bulldogs (27-4) into Friday's Class AAAAA state championship game against the winner of Southwest DeKalb and Cedar Shoals.
Saturday's game could not have been more even. It was tied 23-23 at the half and 52-52 at the end of regulation.
Kell (26-6) had the game's biggest lead at seven points in the second quarter, while Dutchtown's biggest lead came in overtime, twice at six points.
Scoota Henderson scored 12 points for the Longhorns over the last three quarters and overtime.
