Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Jamiah Gregory (23) drives to the basket as Winder-Barrow's Trinity Butler defends during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Crystal Henderson (30) lays the ball in past Winder-Barrow's Jakerra Butler (30) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Crystal Henderson (30) tries to get past Winder-Barrow's Trinity Maxey (11) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Crystal Henderson (30) is closely guarded by Winder-Barrow's Shauna Bolt (10) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Jamiah Gregory (23) has a clear path to the basket on this break during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Amaya Moss (42) scores on this break during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Jamiah Gregory (23) moves to the basket as Winder-Barrow's Shauna Bolt defends during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Jada Green (11) drives past Winder-Barrow's Trinity Maxey (11) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Jada Green (11) drives past Winder-Barrow's Trinity Maxey (11) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Jamiah Gregory (23) drives to the basket as Winder-Barrow's Trinity Butler defends during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Crystal Henderson (30) lays the ball in past Winder-Barrow's Jakerra Butler (30) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Amaya Moss (42) starts a drive against Winder-Barrow's Jakerra Butler (30) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Crystal Henderson (30) tries to get past Winder-Barrow's Shauna Bolt (10) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Winder-Barrow (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Amaya Moss (42) gets around Winder-Barrow's Taniyah Parrish during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA -- The Kell girls got their quest for the state title off to a strong start with a 62-36 victory over Winder-Barrow in the first round of the Class AAAAAA tournament Tuesday.
The Region 6AAAAAA champion Lady Longhorns (25-2) will host Langston Hughes in a second-round game on Friday or Saturday.
It was all Kell from start to finish as the Lady Longhorns led by as much as 29 points at one point in the fourth quarter.
“To be honest, I didn’t feel like we played our best game,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “We picked it up in the second half. We started the first half kind of slow. I knew we had to regain momentum, because we’ve been off for the weekend, had a big game on Friday (the Region 6AAAAAA final, in which Kell defeated Sprayberry 60-53 in overtime), but we did play much better in the second half.”
Amaya Moss scored 20 points, while Jamiah Gregory added 15 points, Jada Green had 11 points and Crystal Henderson had 10 to lead the way for Kell.
Taniyah Parrish led Winder-Barrow (21-8) -- the fourth seed from Region 8AAAAAA -- with 15 points, while Jakerra Butler contributed 11 points.
Kell asserted its dominance from the start as it ended the first quarter with a 15-4 lead.
The Lady Longhorns hit three 3-pointers to account for nine of their 15 points, while forcing five Winder-Barrow turnovers -- three of them on steals.
Kell maintained a sizeable lead in the second quarter and finished the first half up 31-16, with Moss scoring 12 of the Lady Longhorns' 16 points in the period.
Kell took it up another notch in the third quarter as they outscored Winder-Barrow 21-8 in the period to enter the fourth quarter with a 52-24 advantage.
Moss scored eight points to lead Kell, which went on a 17-2 run during the period.
Kell expanded its lead even more in the fourth quarter, leading 53-24 with 7:20 remaining in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.