MARIETTA — Kell used a flurry of 3-pointers to take a convincing 85-27 victory over Osborne in a Region 6AAAAAA girls’ game on Friday.
The Lady Longhorns -- No. 4 in the state in Class AAAAAA -- bombarded Osborne with 11 3s, while taking advantage of 11 Lady Cardinal turnovers as they jumped out to a big lead in the first and relentlessly built their advantage the rest of the way.
Crystal Henderson led the way for Kell (11-7, 8-2) in the first half, scoring 24 of her 29 points and hitting six of her seven 3-pointers in the first two quarters.
The second half belonged to Jada Peterson, who scored all 16 of her points, including 11 in the third quarter.
Jada Green added 14 points -- including nine in the first half -- for the Lady Longhorns.
Jordy Griggs scored 16 points to lead Osborne (6-6, 4-4).
The tone of the game was set immediately when Henderson started with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Kell a 6-0 lead.
Henderson would go on to make two more 3s and would score nine points in the opening quarter, with Green adding seven, to give the Lady Longhorns a 26-7 lead.
The second quarter was more of the same as Henderson scored 15 points – including three more 3-pointers – as Kell outscored Osborne 25-6 to take a 51-13 halftime lead.
Griggs, who scored all six of Osborne’s points in the second quarter started things off with a jumper to make it 26-9. However, Kell proceeded to go on a 12-0 run – with Henderson scoring eight of those points – to boost its lead to 38-9 with 4:00 left in the first half.
Kell was equally dominant in the third quarter, outscoring Osborne 27-6 for a 78-19 advantage at the end of the period.
Osborne closed the gap a little bit in the fourth quarter as it outscored Kell 8-7. Peterson scored five of the Lady Longhorns’ seven points, while Griggs contributed six of the Lady Cardinals’ eight.
