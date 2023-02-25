MARIETTA – Crystal Henderson scored 20 points, and Kell went on a 12-0 run over the second and third quarters to take control of the game, to pave the way for a 50-35 victory over Hiram in the second round of the Class AAAAA state tournament.
Hiram was unable to get closer than seven points of Kell (23-5) in the second half. With their 11th win in a row, the Longhorns will face the winner of Bradwell Institute and Decatur next week in the state quarterfinals.
“My kids are fighters,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “They've been playing together for a while. They are determined. I think it was us just settling down and then telling each other what they needed to do to continue to stay on top.”
The Longhorns did not shoot well in the first half, which helped Hiram get back into the game in the second quarter. After the Hornets opened the period with an 11-5 run to tie the game, they got refocused.
The 12-0 run started with a 3-point play by Makayah Harris, who finished the game with 10 points. Henderson followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing. The first half ended with free throws from Henderson and Jamiah Gregory, giving Kell an eight-point lead, 26-18 at the half.
The run continued into the third quarter when Henderson converted a layup and Gregory made a pair of free throws. Hiram's Janaya Evans, who led with 12 points, stopped the bleeding with a jump shot.
Aiya Dudley answered with a trey to give Kell a double-digit lead for the first time.
“We started getting to the basket a little bit more,” Bailey said. “We started getting to the basket and the free-throw line, and that gave us the spark that we needed.”
A layup off a steal by Gregory opened a 15-point lead with 5:05 to play in the fourth quarter. Layups by Henderson stretched Kell's advantage to 17 late in the final minutes.
Gregory went on to finish with eight points while pulling down seven rebounds. Green added nine points and Sydney Moss led with eight boards.
“That was a tough game,” Bailey said. “Hiram is a great team so it was good to come out on top.”
