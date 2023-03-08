As the season began in November, the Kell girls had a lot of high hopes, but an injury tried to derail it.
Jada Peterson tore her ACL, the Longhorns were without their No. 2 scoring option and a matchup with Class AAAAAAA McEachern was next on the schedule.
McEachern led 37-30 with just under 4 minutes left to play, but Kell made a furious comeback as Crystal Henderson scored 18 of the Longhorns’ final 21 points in regulation to tie the game. However, with just seconds left on the clock, Henderson was called for her fifth foul and disqualified from the game.
Now, without its top two scoring options, Kell’s offense stagnated. McEachern won 65-55, outscoring the Longhorns 11-1 in the extra period.
Second-year Kell coach Kandra Bailey knew a setback like that was not going to happen again.
“We had an (intense) meeting,” Bailey said. “We made it clear that we can’t rely on Crystal for everything. Everybody had to up their game.”
The message was heard.
Players like Makayah Harris, Jada Green, Jamiah Gregory, Sydney Moss and others took the next step and eased the offensive load on Henderson, the all-time leading scorer in Kell history — boys or girls. That showed how much things had changed in the state semifinals against Maynard Jackson.
Henderson struggled to score early and finished the first half with only two points, but because of the defense and the other players’ new scoring roles, the Longhorns still led heading into the locker room.
Another balanced attack will likely be needed Thursday when Kell (25-5) faces Warner Robins (28-3) for the Class AAAAA state title. Tip-off from the Macon Coliseum is set for 5:30 p.m.
“The mindset of my kids is to just worry about the next play,” Bailey said. “That’s what making them better. With this group, they are ready to do whatever it takes.”
For Henderson and Gregory, this is their second trip to the state finals. They made it as freshmen, coming in with a 33-0 record before being kept from a perfect season by a three-point loss to Buford.
To rectify that, Kell will take on a Warner Robins squad making its first championship game appearance since the 2010-11 season, and looking for its first state title since 1965.
“They are a very talented team,” Bailey said. “They shoot the ball really well and they will be a test for us. They have a lot of scorers.”
The Demons are led by senior guard Tasia Agee and junior guard Tori Davis.
Bailey added that it is not just from behind the 3-point line where Warner Robins is dangerous, but most of those same scorers have good mid-range games as well.
Both teams come into the game on long winning streaks. The Longhorns have won 13 in a row, while the Demons are on a 12-game win streak.
The teams have no common opponents this season and appear to be an even matchup. Kell comes in averaging 65.2 points per game, while Warner Robins averages 57.3. On defense, the Demons have allowed one fewer point a game, 43.1-42.1.
