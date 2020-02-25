MARIETTA -- Once Crystal Henderson turns it on, opponents struggle to stop her.
In Tuesday's Class AAAAAA state quarterfinal against Jones County, Henderson took over in the second quarter, and her efforts gave Kell an eight-point halftime lead after it trailed by three at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Longhorns never again relinquished the lead and went on to win 64-54, keeping their undefeated season intact with a 31-0 record.
“At any moment, she’s just going to take it over,” Kell coach Tony Ingle Jr. said of Henderson. “You just never know when that is going to come.”
Just two wins away from the program’s first state title, Kell will face Eagle's Landing or Veterans on Saturday in the Class AAAAA semifinals at Fort Valley State University.
Henderson scored 20 points for Kell, with nine coming in the second quarter.
During the first 8 minutes of the game, the Lady Longhorns had difficulty getting shots to fall. They had plenty of open looks and open lanes, but tey could not finish.
Although Kell did cut the deficit to three points once the first quarter expired, it trailed 13-7 at one point and was 4-for-18 from the field prior to the second quarter.
That was when Henderson came to life.
The second quarter opened with Henderson making back-to-back layups before finishing her own missed shot to give Kell its first lead of the game.
Then, her teammates started following suit as Makyah Favors, Jamaiah Gregory and Kya Williams each hit key shots in the period to keep Kell in front.
Favors and Gregory finished the game with 13 points apiece.
For good measure, Henderson capped the second quarter with a buzzer-beating 3 from near midcourt to give Kell its biggest lead of the game at 29-21.
Kell’s lead was not in jeopardy again until Jones County (24-6) got within four midway through the fourth quarter. The Lady Longhorns allowed Jones County’s Jada Morgan to shoot uncontested 3-pointers, and she nailed four of them in the second half to keep the Lady Greyhounds in the game.
Morgan went on to finish with 21 points.
After Morgan’s fourth 3 cut the Kell lead to 51-47, the Lady Longhorns responded by turning up the defensive pressure, which led to a 7-0 run to get some separation.
Four of those points came from Jada Green, who ended up with seven for the game.
“We had to get stops defensively,” Ingle said. "That was my major concern. Offensively, (Jones County) has so many scoring threats.”
Williams, who had nine points, hit four free throws during the waning minutes as Kell pulled away.
