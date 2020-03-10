Kell’s girls lacrosse team is due for another state title, and it has the players to do it.
It just may take time to groom the younger ones.
Since winning back-to-back state championships in 2014 and ’15, the Lady Longhorns have come close to winning again every season.
They lost a heartbreaker to Blessed Trinity in the 2016 finals, then made back-to-back semifinal appearances in 2017 and ’18, falling to Wesleyan and Blessed Trinity, respectively. Last year, they lost again to Blessed Trinity in the finals.
Kell is due to grind out a playoff victory over Blessed Trinity. The Lady Longhorns, who have won their area six straight years, have lost three straight times to the Lady Titans in the postseason, with their last win coming in the 2014 semifinals.
What has helped Kell reload over the years is maintaining a strong feeder program. While the Lady Longhorns are younger than usual this season, there is no lack of talent.
“Where we start and end the season is pretty significant,” Kell assistant coach Aubree Mancuso-Surdoval said. “As far as development, we’ve seen a significant amount of growth, and if we continue to see the growth, I feel we have a great chance (at success).”
While there is plenty of youth on the field, Kell is also relying on its veterans, led by junior attack/midfielder, draw specialist and Temple commit Erin King, the team’s most valuable player last season.
Senior MacKenzie Kane brings experience at attack, and junior midfielder Delaney Gilchrist provides an additional threat up front and in the midfield. Senior Brooklyn Hill has also contributed on offense and as a draw specialist.
Senior Angela Sciacchitano, the lone returning defender, has also been a key component for Kell.
Not only are the players leading the team this season, they are also helping the underclassmen with the transition to varsity. The Lady Longhorns are starting more freshmen than usual this season.
Two of them — Kaitlyn Bailey and Anana Darcy — are starting up front, while Bailey Rowell has earned a starting position as a defender, Kell’s biggest area of need. Freshman Hope Klausman is another freshman getting time in the back and has been solid at getting ground balls.
With all but one defender of last year’s team having graduated, Sciacchitano, Bailey and sophomore Jazzy Ware have become an effective threesome.
“We have a lot of talent coming up from the junior program and are extremely dedicated to playing year-round,” Mancuso-Surdoval said. “The exposure that they have gotten outside of spring season has made them primed for varsity level action.
“Our junior talent is producing great talent. We wouldn’t be where we are without them.”
