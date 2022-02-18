MARIETTA – Kell's Crystal Henderson made nine of 10 free throw attempts in overtime before a technical foul against Sprayberry with 1:04 to play gave her with two more chances.
Those final two shots gave the Lady Longhorns a six-point lead, which was enough to hold off the Lady Yellow Jackets and come away with a 60-53 overtime victory in the Region 6AAAAAA championship game Friday night at Pope High School.
With a win, Kell (24-2) has now extended its win streak to 12 games going into the Class AAAAAA state tournament, which begins Tuesday.
Henderson went on to finish the game with 27 points with 24 coming in the second half and beyond.
“She didn't have a good first half, but she is the kind of player that is never going to lay down, never going to quit,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said of Henderson. “She pumped herself up at halftime. We had a couple of talks, and she came out and did her job in the second half.”
Kell (24-2) was clinging to a one possession lead for most of the fourth quarter – its biggest lead was six – during the opening minute – before a 3-pointer from the left wing by Sprayberry's Flau'Jae Johnson with 11 seconds left tied the game at 48-all.
When overtime started, Henderson got hot from beyond the arc.
A 3-pointer from the top of the key during the opening minute gave Kell a 51-49 lead. After Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws to cut the lead to one, Henderson connected again from beyond the arc to put the Lady Longhorns ahead 54-50.
Sprayberry kept chipping away but couldn't make enough free throws to close the gap.
“We just handled the moment really, really well,” Bailey said. “We could have folded, but we continued to stay together and play strong. I'm really proud of my team.”
After Haley Jones made a layup to pull Sprayberry within two with 1:15 left in overtime, Kell answered with a bucket by Jada Green before the Lady Yellow Jackets were hit with a technical.
Jada Peterson scored 13 points in the first half for the Lady Longhorns that included three 3-pointers. Green finished with seven.
Johnson came away with 27 points for Sprayberry. Ella Grace Henderson and Anna Vereen finished with 10 points apiece.
Kell opened the second quarter with seven unanswered points that helped the Lady Longhorns maintain their lead up until the end of regulation. Peterson accounted for five of those points that included a 3 from the left wing and a layup off a Sprayberry turnover.
