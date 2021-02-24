MARIETTA -- Sylvia Kahoro scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter as Kell defeated Creekview 51-37 in the first round of the girls Class AAAAAA state tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Longhorns (24-3) advance to the second round and will face Habersham Central on Friday.
The Region 6AAAAAA champions won their 15th straight game and outscored Creekview 13-5 in the fourth quarter with Kahoro making 6-of-7 free throws within the final minute.
Defense and rebounding was also key. It held Creekview scoreless for 4 minutes while Amaya Moss dominated the glass with 21 rebounds. In addition to her nine points, Jada Green also pulled down 13 boards.
“We just kind of grinded it out to the end and we pulled away,” Lady Longhorns coach Tony Ingle said.
The game was close the entire first half. The Lady Grizzlies led 14-12 after the first quarter and the game was tied 25-25 at the half.
“(Creekview) came out really aggressive, playing hard,” Ingle said. “They’re another great coached team and they play fundamentally sound basketball.”
The Lady Longhorns opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run with a layup from Green, a Crystal Henderson 3-pointer and a layup from Kahoro to build the lead to seven at 32-25.
Martin ended the run with a 3-pointer, and would follow with a layup. The junior would lead the Lady Grizzlies with 15 points.
Two layups from Henderson and Gregory would increase the lead, and another layup from Green would give the Lady Longhorns a 38-30 advantage, the team’s largest lead of the night.
Chloe Williams closing the period with a basketball to pull Creekview within 38-32. Williams would finish with nine points followed by Taylor Collins who added eight.
Kell finished the game with three of its five scorers in double digits with Gregory finishing with 16, Kahoro with 12, and Henderson with 10.
