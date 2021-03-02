MARIETTA -- Taniya Latson scored 28 points to lead Westlake to a 55-46 victory over Kell on Tuesday in the third round of the girls Class AAAAAA state tournament.
The Lady Lions (18-0) won the last three straight state championships in Class AAAAAAA and will look to continue its run for a fourth straight when it travels to face River Ridge on either Friday or Saturday.
Kell ends its season 25-4.
Latson scored 16 points in the first half to give the Lady Lions, the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAA, a nine-point lead at 23-14 at halftime. Briana Turnage contributed 16 points, scoring on back-to-back layups early in the third quarter at 30-16.
Westlake's defense kept Cyrstal Henderson contained during the first half, but she could not be stopped behind the arc during the third quarter. Henderson made three 3’s, field goals from Jamiah Gregory and Amaya Moss, and a 3-pointers from Jada Green and Sylvia Kahoro as helped the Lady Longhorns cut the Westlake lead to 44-37 heading to the final eight minutes.
Henderson scored 13 of her 16 points during the second half.
Kell opened the final period with a 3-pointer by Kahoro, who finished with 11 points, and a basket by Gregory, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds, to make it 46-42. After trading baskets to make it 48-44, Westlake’s Raven Johnson connected on a foul shot and a layup to push the lead back to seven at 51-44.
With a minute left, Green scored off a layup to make it 51-46, but the Lady Lions closed the game with a pair of free throws from Johnson and a Turnage field goal.
Moss finished with six points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.