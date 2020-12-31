SMYRNA -- Kell fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 63-52 loss to Jackson on Wednesday in the girls championship game of the Campbell Holiday Classic at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
The Lady Longhorns (8-1) saw a first-quarter lead disappear as the Lady Jaguars (8-2) outscored them 20-11 in the second period to take control.
It was Kell’s first loss since a 66-63 defeat at the hands of Buford in the Class AAAAA state girls championship game March 6. It was the first regular-season loss since Feb. 1, 2019 for the Lady Longhorns, who are 40-2 over the last two seasons.
Crystal Henderson scored 24 points to lead the way for Kell. The sophomore point guard was named to the all-tournament team, along with teammate Amaya Moss.
Xaviera Pyer, who was named the tournament most valuable player, led Jackson (8-2) with 24 points, while Taliah Cornish contributed 14 points.
Kell had the early advantage as it jumped out to an 11-2 lead. The Lady Longhorns took advantage of four Jackson turnovers during that stretch, which also included 3-pointers by Moss and Henderson.
However, Jackson began to turn the tide immediately with a 10-0 run that gave the Lady Jaguars a 12-11 lead -- their first advantage of the game. Cornish and Shamira Arnold combined for eight of Jackson's points during the run.
Moss hit a 3-pointer to help Kell regain the lead, and the Lady Longhorns wert on to outscore Jackson 9-4 through the rest of the first quarter before ending the period with a 20-16 advantage.
The Lady Longhorns led 23-18 with 6:21 remaining in the first half when Jackson surged ahead with a 10-0 run to go up 28-23 with 3:01 to go. Pyer and Cornish combined for eight of the Lady Jaguars’ 10 points.
Kell was able to stay close through the rest of the first half, aided by 3-pointers from Henderson and Mackenzie Franklin, and it trailed Jackson 36-31 at halftime.
Jackson began the second half with a 3-pointer by Kristian Jewsome to give the Lady Jaguars their biggest lead of the game at that point -- 39-31 -- with 7:40 remaining in the third quarter.
A 3-pointer by Henderson cut Kell’s deficit to 41-37 with 5:54 left, but Jackson was able to get its lead by as much as 10 points before ending the period with a 51-44 advantage.
The Lady Longhorns went cold from the field and were unable to gain any ground in the fourth quarter, with Henderson scoring all eight of the team’s points. Dyer and Mosley each had four points each to help push Jackson to the win.
