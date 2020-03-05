For the first time, Kell’s girls basketball team will play for a state championship.
All that sits between the Lady Longhorns (32-0) and the ultimate prize is three-time defending state champion Buford (30-1).
“Everyone knows what they do,” Kell coach Tony Ingle Jr. said of the game, set to tip off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Macon Coliseum. “They play fundamental, they play fast and they are deep.”
Buford likes to bring players into the game in waves and goes as many as 14 deep, which allows for a very aggressive brand of defense. For most teams, that could be a problem — especially if it starts three freshmen and a sophomore like Kell does — but Ingle said his group of young players will be up to the challenge.
“They are all very intelligent,” he said. “Crystal (Henderson), her mindset is unbelievable.”
Henderson, a freshman, has been the spark all season in the Lady Longhorns offense. At any time, she can go on an eight- or 10-point run of her own. She proved it by scoring seven of her 18 points in a matter of moments against Jones County in the state quarterfinals, and again against Eagle’s Landing in the semifinals, where she led Kell with 24 points.
When Henderson, the Region 7AAAAA Player of the Year, gets hot, it opens things up for her teammates, including fellow freshmen Jamiah Gregory and Jada Green, junior Kya Williams and sophomore Amaya Moss.
Kell is making its first state finals appearance, and to finish the undefeated season, it will have to find a way to score against a Buford team allowing only 36.6 points per game. It will also have to slow down a Lady Wolves offense averaging 62.7 points.
Buford enters the game with a 19-game winning streak in state tournament play, and it is looking for its eighth championship under coach Gene Durden. It will also be the Lady Wolves’ second straight championship game where they have played an undefeated team, beating Villa Rica 67-59 last year.
Buford has been led by its two seniors.
Tate Williams, a 5-foot-9 guard who has signed with Furman, and the Region 8AAAAA Player of the Year, had 23 points in Buford’s semifinal win over Woodland-Stockbridge, and she had a team-high 16 points in last year’s title game.
Fellow senior Katelyn Klein, another 5-9 guard, will be trying to go out with a fourth straight championship and help Williams complete their high school careers with a 118-8 record.
Ashyia Willis and Blair Wallis are other key performers.
Despite Buford’s overwhelming advantages, Ingle said he likes the matchup.
“I think we match up well,” he said. “The play up-tempo, we play up-tempo.”
If Ingle has a concern, it comes as part of the venue.
The arena-style setup has large areas of space behind the baskets. Depth perception could come into play, and considering Buford plays in its home games in a 5,500-seat arena, it could offer the Lady Wolves an advantage.
Depite that, it is not something Ingle said he or the team will worry about. He said Kell’s players will be focused on the game, with the idea of finishing what it thought could happen at the beginning of the season.
“We thought about winning a state title,” Ingle said.
