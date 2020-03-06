MACON — Crystal Henderson came through with a number of clutch moments in the second half to keep Kell within reach of Buford in the Class AAAAA state championship game.
However, Henderson’s bid to tie the game with a 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer, and Kell was left with a 66-63 loss Friday night at the Macon Coliseum.
Buford (31-1) led throughout the second half to secure the win over previously undefeated Kell (32-1).
The title was the Lady Wolves’ fourth straight, and their eighth overall.
Kell trailed 65-60 with less than 20 seconds left to play in the game and appeared to be out of contention, but Henderson hit her fourth 3-pointer of the second half to give the Lady Longhorns a chance to hit a winning shot before time expired.
After the inbound, Kell fouled Buford’s Tate Walters, who made the first of two attempts to give the Lady Wolves a three-point lead. Walters missed the second, and the Lady Longhorns’ Jada Green rebounded it, but Henderson’s last-ditch attempt ricocheted of the glass just left of the rim.
“She got a look, she got a shot off,” Kell coach Tony Ingle Jr. said. “I’ll take her shooting from anywhere on the court. I have that much faith and confidence in her.”
Henderson, only a freshman, led Kell with 26 points. Amaya Moss ended up with 14 and Makyah Favors had some timely first-half 3-pointers to finish with 10 points. Kya Williams contributed with eight.
Experience ended up working against Kell, which had never made it past the second round of the state playoffs before this year. Buford was in the final for the 10th time since 2009.
“It was a battle, and they just came out on top,” Ingle said.
The first half was a game of runs, with each team trading leads by going on lengthy scoring sprees. Midway through the third quarter, Buford’s Ashyia Willis hit back-to-back shots to break a 34-all tie, and the Lady Wolves never relinquished the lead.
On two occasions, Kell closed the gap to two points on Henderson layups, but it could not get closer.
Buford made it tough for Kell to take charge, beating the Lady Longhorns 17-6 on the offensive boards. The Lady Wolves also forced 24 turnovers, with Kell the Lady Longhorns only forcing 10, and scored 34 points off turnovers versus Kell’s nine.
“You can guard, you can run clock, you can hit free throws,” Buford coach Gene Durden said. “When they made big plays, our kids were resilient in making big plays of their own.”
When Henderson hit alayup to cut the Buford lead to 52-50 early in the fourth quarter, Tamori Plantin countered with two unanswered buckets for a 56-50 lead. Blair Wallis’ 3-pointer with less than 3 minutes remaining in regulation put the Lady Longhorns behind by seven.
After Buford’s Katelyn Klein hit a pair of foul shots with less than a minute to play to put the Lady Wolves in front by six, Walters guarded Henderson on the perimeter to prevent her from getting off a 3. Henderson attempted one anyway, only to be fouled by Walters, and she converted each of her three free-throw attempts to keep the Lady Longhorns in the contest.
Walters finished with 18 points to lead Buford. Willis had 13 points, and Wallace added 10.
