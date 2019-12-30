MARIETTA -- Kell freshman Cyrstal Henderson made 6 of 7 free throw attempts in the final 2 minutes to help the Lady Longhorns hold off Hillgrove 54-41 in the championship game Monday of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic at Pope High School.
The win keeps Kell, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA by MaxPreps, undefeated on the season.
“We’re currently undefeated, but we got to keep it going. There’s a few more months in the season,” said Kell coach Tony Ingle, Jr., whose team was 11-15 last season. “Last year was my first year and we were starting to lay the foundation.”
Not only was Henderson solid from the foul line during the waning seconds of the game, she also went 9 of 13 from the line in the fourth quarter alone. Not long after Hillgrove rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to cut Kell’s lead to five at 41-36 early in the fourth, Henderson started making routine trips to the stripe.
Kya Williams, who finished the game with 14 points for Kell, hit a layup to put the Lady Longhorns back in front by seven. Jamiah Gregory then came to the line to make a pair of free throws, and Henderson took over from there.
“(Henderson’s) awesome out there,” Ingle, Jr., said. “She’s well beyond her years in the mindset of the game of basketball.”
Hillgrove was still in the game with 1:49 left to play in the fourth after Kristen Roche hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to seven. But the Lady Hawks were still forced to foul, and Henderson scored Kell’s remaining six points at the line.
The first half was close until Kell closed the second quarter with an 11-0 run. After Logan VanArsdale hit a layup to pull the Lady Hawks (5-9) within one point at 24-23, Kell’s run started with a 3 by Williams from the left wing.
Henderson added a layup and 3-pointer. Amaya Moss added a layup off a steal, and Gregory made one of two free throws before the first half buzzer sounded.
“Our intensity went to another level,” Ingle Jr. said. “Our defense got our offense going. It gave us a little spark, and it all worked out.”
Moss only scored six points for Kell but pulled down 10 rebounds.
For Hillgrove, White led with 12 points. Roche finished with eight and VanArsdale had seven.
