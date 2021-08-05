Though she fell short of the medal stand, former Kell High School and Georgia star Kendell Williams was able to continue her ascent as one of the world's top heptathletes.
Williams finished fifth overall Thursday as the grueling seven-leg event concluded at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. The 26-year-old scored 6,508 points -- the best showing for an American since Hyleas Fountain won silver at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
It was a marked improvement from Williams' Olympic debut, when she finished 17th with 6,221 points at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Williams was in third going into the final event -- the 800-meter run -- but she was unable to finish high enough to maintain her standing. Williams finished with a time of 2 minutes, 16.91 seconds.
That time ranked 15th overall, and she was leapfrogged by the Netherlands' Emma Oosterwegel and Belgium's Noor Vidts in the overall standings.
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam, the defending champion from Rio, kept her gold with an overall score of 6,791 points. The Netherlands' Anouk Vetter (6,689) won silver, with Oosterwegel (6,590) winning the bronze.
The United States' Annie Kunz was sixth with 6,420, while the third member of the American contingent, Erica Bougard, was ninth 6,379.
Thursday's final three legs of the heptathlon began with the long jump, and Williams had the second-best mark to begin her jump from ranking ninth after Wednesday's events to standing fifth. She cleared 6.57 meters (21 feet, 7 inches).
In the javelin, Williams ranked seventh with a throw of 48.78 meters (160 feet), but she jumped to third in the overall standings as two athletes ahead of her faltered.
Previously, Williams had finished first in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 200-meter dash, but she was 12th in the high jump and 22nd in the shot put.
