SMYRNA – The Kell girls hadn't played a game in two weeks and during the first quarter, it showed, but once the Lady Longhorns got into rhythm early in the second, they began showing Shiloh what they were capable of.
Kell held the Lady Generals scoreless in both the second and fourth quarters Tuesday night while scoring an abundance of points off turnovers to win 78-17 in a Campbell Holiday Classic game at Campbell's Wills Gymnasium.
Kell struggled to finish off shots in the first quarter, shooting just 4-of-20 from the field.
“We got to get back into shape. As you can tell, we were a little winded,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “We come back next week straight into region play so we want to be able to play in this tournament and play some really good teams so we can be ready to go next week.
Once Crystal Henderson got going at the start of the second quarter, so did the rest of the Lady Longhorns (9-0). Henderson scored 17 of Kell's 24 points to break the game open.
Trailing 19-12 at the end of the first frame, Kell started forcing turnovers in a full court press and turned them into points. The Lady Longhorns outscored Shiloh 24-0 in the second quarter while taking a comfortable 43-12 lead into the break.
Kell's second quarter barrage came when Henderson started making her shots after going 0-for-4 in the first quarter. She was 6-of-7 from inside the paint in the second quarter with four of her layups coming off steals. She also helped Kell force eight turnovers in the second quarter alone and 23 for the game.
“We definitely try to feed off of our defense,” Bailey said. “We started to get some turnovers and we were able to run in transition, which is the way we like to play. So our defense definitely helped us create (points) on offense.”
Jada Peterson led Kell in scoring with 26 points. She hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep the Lady Longhorns in front. She was also fouled from beyond the arc during the final second of the opening quarter and made all three free throws to give Kell a seven-point lead.
Peterson's three free throws also started a 35-0 run for Kell that stretched into the third quarter.
Amaya Moss was also in double figures with 16 points and Jada Green pulled down 17 rebounds.
Shiloh (2-7) scored just five points after the first quarter. Chae Harris led with 11.
