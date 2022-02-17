MARIETTA - Kell claimed a spot in the Class AAAAAA state tournament with a 72-53 victory over South Cobb on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Osborne High School.
“After a tough regular season-ending game against Wheeler, we just had to focus on us,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “We just tried to lock back in and get back on track. I think (Wednesday) indicated we made progress in the right direction. Now, we know what we have to do and all focus is on Osborne.”
The Longhorns (15-9) held the lead from the start until the final buzzer, sealing their win with a strong second-half. The No. 3 seed will have a quick turnaround facing No. 2 Osborne in the Region 6AAAAAAA semifinals Thursday at Pope High School.
Kell was able to keep South Cobb at arm's length thanks to an 18-6 run that featured a sequence of 3-pointers from Parrish Johnson Jr., Jaylen Colon, Dylan Cambridge, and Julis Strahorn. The Longhorns went into the half with a 39-24 lead.
A 3-pointer from the top of the arc by Colon, who finished with 14 points, got Kell going at the start of the second half.
With 3:56 left, Kell used a run, highlighted by a 3 from Johnson and three consecutive layups by Cambridge, who finished with 14 points, to extend the lead to 19 at 54-35.
With a 25-point lead going into the fourth quarter Kell emptied its bench to allow the starters to enjoy the win, and to start to prepare for the Cardinals.
Eric Howard led South Cobb with 17 points and three blocks.
“The first half we just weren’t getting back in transition,” South Cobb coach Hollis Bethea said. “We will take time to evaluate everything, and we’ve got at least 10 juniors coming back, so we have something to build off of and come back stronger next season.”
