MARIETTA — Kell used a strong fourth quarter to secure a come-from-behind win against Osborne in the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament Thursday night at Pope High School.
With the win, the Longhorns (17-9) punched a ticket to the region finals Friday night against Wheeler, a rematch of last year's tournament final which Kell won 78-71 in double-overtime. The Cardinals (20-6) will face Pope in the consolation game.
“(Tomorrow will be) another war,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “Everytime we play (Wheeler), it’s tough. They beat us pretty good in the regular season so we have to figure out how to bounce back from that and get ready to go.”
Kell started the fourth quarter down 57-48, its largest deficit of the game, after a 3 from Akai Fleming, who led Osborne with 16 points.
It did not take long for the Longhorns to find momentum, as they went on a 16-2 run, with seven points from Aaron Smith, who was Kell’s leading scorer with 19 points, to go up 64-59 with just over three minutes remaining.
Osborne, with a 3 from Kyle Hanson, pulled back within two at 64-62, but the Longhorns held off the Cardinals after Peyton Marshall was sent to the line and Smith grabbed the offensive rebound and allowed time to expire.
“I just told them we’ve got to get back and gather ourselves and calm down and settle down and just do better,” Sellers said. “I thought we played pretty good defensively, it’s just offensively we had a lot of mishaps that we could have done a better job of doing.”
Osborne had a 16-15 lead going into the second quarter, with a dunk from Cristian Carroll giving them the one-point advantage.
Kell started the second quarter with two free throws by Smith and a dunk from Dylan Cambridge, who finished with 11 points, to take the lead. Osborne, though, responded with a three-pointer from Fleming, to regain a 20-19 advantage, which led to a 29-29 tie at the half.
The Cardinals began to build a lead toward the end of the third quarter. Tied 48-all, Osborne scored the last four baskets of the quarter, including a buzzer-beater from Jon Carroll, to take the 54-48 lead going into the final quarter of play.
“Playing a team for a third time is always tough,” Sellers said. “So we had to make sure we were locked in and ready to go, because we knew we were going to get their best effort.”
