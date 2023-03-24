MARIETTA -- On March 9 in Macon, Kell became the first Cobb County school to see its boys and girls basketball teams win state championships in the same season.
This week, the programs were honored for the accomplishment.
The teams were paraded into the school Wednesday and were met by hundreds of friends, family and fans in the gym to join them in celebration.
For both teams, it has been a whirlwind experience in securing their first titles in their program's history, and it seems as it hasn't really had a chance to settle in on them yet.
"We've been taking it all in," girls coach Kandra Bailey said. "(Wednesday) was a really special night and occasion."
The girls team rolled to a 26-5 record, beating Warner Robins 57-36 in the Class AAAAA state title game. What may not be immediately recognized is the Longhorns did it mainly with six players as they overcame numerous injuries during the season.
"I don't think people realize what those girls actually did," Bailey said. "Many of them had to play the entire game every night. The credit goes to our trainers."
In addition, it was a credit to Crystal Henderson, Makayah Harris, Jada Green, Sydney Moss, Jamiah Gregory and Aiya Dudley, whose conditioning held up and allowed them to play most of the season under such conditions.
"I thing the best conditioner is playing basketball," Bailey said. "These were seasoned girls, and we scheduled really hard to make sure they were ready."
It allowed Kell to close the season on a 17-game win streak, and in the playoffs, it won its games by an average of 23.2 points.
Boys coach Jermaine Sellers said nothing has been able to sink in with him and his players because they are still preparing. The Longhorns' players will suit up again as the Longhorns Basketball Club for "The Throne," a new national tournament that will be held next week at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
However, that did not diminish the pride that was felt Wednesday night.
"It's gratifying," Sellers said. "It's more of a relief to finally get (a state championship). It's been a real blessing."
During the ceremony, Sellers said Kell's game against Grayson during the first weekend in January was what solidified his team. The Longhorns lost 71-67 in overtime because of a potential scorebook mishap.
It was one of only two losses during Kell's 28-2 run to the title, and it provided it with a chip on its shoulder that it kept the rest of the season.
"It was unfair to our guys," Sellers said. "From that point on, we knew we couldn't let the games be close."
From that point on, they weren't. Over the last 15 games of the season, the Longhorns won by an average of 34 points per game. In the playoffs, that average dropped to 20.4, though Kell was not challenged until the third quarter of the state title game against Eagle's Landing.
After leading by double digits, Eagle's Landing rallied to take the lead in the third quarter. Kell trailed heading to the final 8 minutes, but it closed the game on an 18-6 run to win 61-53.
"The schedule prepares you for that moment," Sellers said, "and in our case, it definitely did."
Kell challenged itself with games against state powers Dutchtown and Greenforest Christian. It played Cobb County rivals Pebblebrook and McEachern, while also played some of the best teams from around the country as part of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
Now, Kell will get another chance to show how good it can be playing in "The Throne." Sellers said tournament organizers reached in the weeks before the end of the season, saying the Longhorns would be invited if they won the state title.
"It's good experience for the guys," Sellers said. "It's also good exposure for the program."
Kell will get a chance to right one of its wrongs in the opening game at Morehouse, which will see the Longhorns facing a club team of players from Grayson.
However, if the Longhorns should win their first two games, they could match up in the semifinals with another team they know well, but one they have not played this year -- county rival Wheeler, the Class AAAAAAA state champion.
It is something Sellers said would likely put the bow on the 2022-23 season.
"That would be pretty good," he said.
