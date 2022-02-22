Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Connor Staphylares (22) gets the basket on a break against Habersham Central during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Parrish Johnson (2) comes in for a shot against Habersham Central's Malachi Dooley (3) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Parrish Johnson (2) sets up for a 3-point shot over Habersham Central's Malachi Dooley (3) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Parrish Johnson (2) gets in between Habersham Central's Bryce Pittman (1) and Mekhi Mawdesley for a shot during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Aaron Smith (5) goes up high and gets the dunk against Habersham Central during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Peyton Marshall (21) works against Habersham Central's Osmar Garcia (50) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Julius Strahorn (10) looks at a free throw against Habersham Central during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Aaron Smith (5) drives against Habersham Central's Mekhi Mawdesley (33) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Peyton Marshall (21) gets the easy basket against Habersham Central during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Kell vs Habersham Central (GHSA 1st Round) - Kell's Aaron Smith (5) lofts a shot over Habersham Central's Malachi Dooley (3) during their 1st round tournament game at Kell. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA -- The Kell boys took one step closer to a return trip to the state finals after defeating Habersham Central 81-66 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament Tuesday.
The Longhorns (18-10), who lost to Wheeler in the state championship game last year and are the No. 2 seed from Region 6AAAAAA, will either go on the road to play Tucker or host Bradwell Institute in the second round.
After a close first three quarters, Kell outscored Habersham Central, the No. 3 seed from Region 8AAAAAA, 34-23 in the final period to pull away for the victory.
“I just think we did a good job of taking our time and executing a bit more, kind of wearing them down.” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “Defensively, we got a couple of stops that kind of built up momentum in the fourth quarter.”
Parrish Johnson and Jaylen Colon each scored 16 points, while Aaron Smith and Peyton Marshall each added 14 points and Connor Staphylaris had 11 points to lead Kell.
Osmar Garcia scored 20 points, while Bryce Pittman added 15 points, Mekhi Mawdesley had 12 points and Malachi Dooley had 11 for Habersham Central.
Kell jumped out to a 11-4 lead at the beginning of the game, but Habersham Central came back as Pittman and Brannon Gaines hit 3-pointers to fuel a 10-4 run for the Raiders to cut the deficit to 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
A couple of layups by Marshall increased Kell’s lead to 19-14 at the beginning of the second quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Dooley and Mawdesley gave Habersham Central a 20-19 advantage with 5:09 remaining in the first half.
That was the last lead of the game for the Raiders, however, as the Longhorns outscored them 9-3 the rest of the second quarter and held a 28-23 lead at halftime.
Habersham Central remained within striking distance of Kell throughout the third quarter, getting within one -- 41-40 -- with 2:05 to go before ending the period with a 47-43 advantage.
Colon hit a 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter and gave Kell a 50-43 lead, and the Longhorns continued to build their lead for the rest of the period.
