BUFORD — The quest for back-to-back state titles is over for Buford’s boys basketball team, and it ended in their own gym.
The Wolves were one win away from another trip to the semifinals, but Kell came into Buford City Arena and pulled off the upset Wednesday, 57-45.
Kell (26-5) will play Dutchtown in Saturday's semifinal at Fort Valley State University. The Longhorns are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. and will be followed by the Kell girls team playing Eagle's Landing -- in the first semifinal berths for both programs.
Buford (22-7) never led at in the game, and it never even drew to within four points at any point after the first quarter as the Wolves were thoroughly outplayed from start to finish
Kell (26-5) set the tone straight from the jump, putting up 10 points in the opening 2:56 to force an early Buford timeout.
Starting point guard Scoota Henderson was the catalyst on offense for the Longhorns. He led all scorers with 16 points for the night, and it was his driving layup that made it 10-4 Kell and forced the early timeout from Martin.
"We came in with the game plan to try to slow down (Buford's Sebastian Augustave),” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “I think we did a good job of that. He’s their engine, so that was our game plan going in, to really lock down on him.”
Augustave finished with 13 points, but like most of the Wolves, he struggled against Kell’s tough defense throughout the night.
Ty Clark hit a big 3 from the left wing late in the first quarter that built the Kell lead up into double digits for the first time at 17-6, and it was a 17-8 advantage for the visitors after the opening quarter of play.
Clark was the only player for either team to register a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds to go with his 12 points.
“We work on that a lot in practice,” Sellers said of the rebounding. “They really buy into it, and it has really paid off for us over these last three games.”
Lanier continued to play a crisp offensive game in the first half, moving the ball from side to side against and getting a lot of open looks. Most of them were dropping, while Buford’s outside shooting just couldn’t get going in the first half.
Buford scored just 16 points in the first half against Kell’s tough defense, while a big 3 from Clark in the last minute of the first half put the Longhorns up 14, their biggest lead of the night.
The Wolves needed a big answer coming out of halftime, and that is what they got.
Buford opened the second half on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 30-26, but that was as close as it would come.
Caleb Williams did his best to keep Buford in it with his team-leading 15 points and six rebounds, but Kell had an answer every time it needed one.
“I think we got to a point coming out for the second half where we talked about how we had to keep playing,” Sellers said. “We just kind of settled down and executed to get the best shot possible.”
Clark hit another clutch 3 to stop the bleeding on the Buford run midway through the third quarter, and the game leveled out with both teams trading baskets in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
Buford had a chance to get the deficit as low as two when Caleb Blackwell went to the free-throw line with the score sitting at 43-39, but he missed the front end of the one-and-one.
Kell followed that up with a 9-3 run to put the game away.
The Longhorns were 12-for-15 at the line for the night, and that helped to salt away the outcome in the final minutes.
