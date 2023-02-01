MARIETTA -- The Kell boys basketball team celebrated one of its own Tuesday night.
Before its game against Chattahoochee, the team retired the No. 0 jersey of Scoot Henderson, the program's all-time leading scorer and prospective top-2 pick in this summer's NBA Draft.
Henderson, who was celebrated with sister Crystal Henderson, as she also had her jersey retired, helped lead the Longhorns to the 2021 Class AAAAAA state championship game. The ceremony, which was held between the girls and boys game, had a video tribute which showed some of Henderson's most athletic plays while he was wearing the Longhorns' burnt orange.
During his tenure he became the most decorated player in program history, scoring 1,665 points over his career, earning all-region, all-state and player of the year honors in multiple seasons. He graduated a year early to become the youngest professional basketball player in United State's history, and he is completing his second season in the NBA G-League. In July, he is expected to be the second overall pick in the NBA Draft. While all the accomplishments were on display, Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said that wasn't the main reason everyone was there.
"You can have all the stats and accolades, but it's his character we are here to celebrate," he said.
Before the game, Henderson was in the locker room offering some words of encouragement, but following the emotional ceremony which delayed the start of the boys game for 30 minutes, the Longhorns had to find their character when they finally took the floor. Much of the energy that carried through the end of the girls game and the presentation, and a good chunk of the crowd, had left the gym.
It showed as Kell (19-2, 10-0) fell to an early 13-8 deficit against the Cougars (12-10, 5-4). The Longhorns closed the first quarter on a 9-4 run to tie the game 17-17, but the struggles continued until the closing minutes of the second.
With the game tied 24-24, Cannon Richards got things started with a layup. Jaylen Colon's steal and layup put them up 28-27, and then back-to-back 3-pointers by Colon and Aaron Smith pushed the lead to 34-27. Richards then capped the quarter with a dunk for a nine-point lead at the break.
"We turned up our defensive intensity a little bit," Sellers said. "And the last two minutes we started to move the ball. Until then it was stuck a little bit."
During halftime, Sellers said he continued to challenge his players to create their own energy in the third quarter. They listened.
Moments into the period the Longhorns went on a 9-0 run. A steal and a short jumper by C.J. Brown put them up 56-40 and moments later a 3-pointer by Smith pushed the lead to 20 for the first time.
Richards led five players in double figures with 17 points and eight rebounds. Smith made three 3-pointers as part of his 14 points, while Colon, Brown and Peyton Marshall had 13 points apiece.
A layup by Isaiah Wood and a put back by Noah Bolton pushed the lead to its biggest margin at 79-53 with just over a minute to play.
Kell has secured the No. 1 seed in this month's Region 6AAAAA tournament and will complete the regular season on the road at Northview on Friday and at home against Greater Atlanta Christian on Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.