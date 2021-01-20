MARIETTA -- Jaylen Harris scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to help lead Kell to a 76-65 Region 6AAAAAA victory on Tuesday.
Trailing 30-27 at the half, the Longhorns (13-5, 8-1) outscored the Buccaneers 26-19 in the third quarter, with Harris connecting on three 3-pointers.
“I think, early on, we just struggled trying to find a rhythm and flow of the game,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “Allatoona did a good job coming out with intensity and we didn’t quite match it and couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
Kell set the tone for the remainder of the second half with a 3-pointer from P.J. Johnson to start the third quarter. Scoot Henderson, who finished with 21 points, gave the Longhorns the lead with a field goal.
Kell took a 55-49 lead to the fourth.
“Third quarter, we turned up the defense intensity, which gave us the rhythm that we needed on the offensive end,” Sellers said.
The defense continued in the fourth quarter as the Longhorns kept Allatoona (11-6, 5-4) scoreless for the first 3-plus minutes of the period. Kell held off any Buccaneers comeback by connecting on five of its 11 3-point attempts in the final 8 minutes.
Najhae Colon finished with 21 points and six assists, while Johnson had nine points. Henderson had six assists and five rebounds
The victory kept Kell on top of the Region 6AAAAAA standings, a half-game ahead of Wheeler.
Allatoona, while remained in fifth place, one game behind Pope, was led by Cayden Charles with 15 points. Isaiah Logan finished with nine points and Kevin Taylor had eight.
Colon got the Longhorns off to a fast start with two 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes of the game.
“We really needed his fast start,” Sellers said. “Typically, he’s our leader. I think he was just more confident in his shots.”
Henderson quickly got into the flow, and he and Colon finished with nine points each in the first quarter, as Kell led 18-13.
Allatoona’s defense took over in the second quarter as it held the Longhorns to seven points.
Baskets by Taylor and Blake McAlister pulled the Bucs within one, and then Logan added a 3-pointer to give them the lead, en route to closing the half with a 30-27 advantage.
