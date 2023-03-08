Two years ago, the Kell boys faced Wheeler in the Class AAAAAA state championship game.
The Longhorns came out on the short end of that game, losing 71-61. The Wildcats had won the state title the year before and had a better understanding of what to expect.
Because of that setback, Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said his team is better prepared for what to expect when it faces Eagle's Landing (29-1) in the Class AAAAA title game Thursday.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum.
Sellers said he did everything he could this season to play opponents as tough as possible to make sure Kell (27-2) would be battle-tested as it worked to get as far as possible in the postseason.
"We prepare by scheduling tough opponents throughout the year," Sellers said.
This season, Kell has defeated the likes of Class AAAAAAA county rivals Pebblebrook (74-72) and McEachern (67-62). The Longhorns also beat Class A Division I power Greenforest twice, Class AAAAA power Dutchtown twice -- including in the state quarterfinals -- and won two games against out-of-state opponents Liberty (Nevada) and St. Augustine (Calif.).
The only two losses Kell suffered came from West Ranch (Calif.) at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas in December, and a road game at Class AAAAAAA semifinalist Grayson in early January.
"It's why we (play that level of competition), to be ready for this game," Sellers said.
Since that loss to Grayson, Kell has won 14 straight games, doing so by an average of 35.6 points per game. The closest game it has played in that span was the state quarterfinal matchup against Dutchtown. That game was tied 50-all heading to the fourth quarter before the Longhorns put it away.
Kell will need to draw from all those experiences as it faces one of the few teams that may be more experienced than the Longhorns.
Eagle's Landing is making its third straight trip to the state championship game. The Eagles defeated Tri-Cities for the title two years ago, then fell to the Bulldogs in a rematch last year.
Over the three-year span, Eagle's Landing is 83-6.
"Their guys have been there before and they know what to expect," Sellers said.
The Eagles are led by senior point guard and Mercer signee David Thomas, junior guard Clark Mastin, junior guard Chris Morris and 6-foot-6 senior forward Kenny Brayboy, who plays on the perimeter but can defend on the inside.
"They are similar to Dutchtown," Sellers said. "They are physical. They get out in transition and can get up and down the court. They will probably try to spread us out and take advantage of their speed."
That was a similar style that Kell played against Chapel Hill in the semifinals.
With 7-foot center Peyton Marshall in foul trouble, and Longhorns turned to CJ Brown -- who led the way with 24 points -- Cannon Richards and Parrish Johnson, and the defense sped up the Panthers and forced them into multiple turnovers.
However, when Marshall plays his best game, he can dominate in the middle, rebounding and blocking shots, which in turn can turn into fast-break opportunities. Sellers said its a blessing that his squad can play multiple game plans and make fast adjustments when necessary.
Kell and Eagle's Landing have two common opponents in Greenforest and Dutchtown. The Longhorns beat Greenforest 67-63 and 55-50, while he Eagles won 52-47. Kell beat Dutchtown 76-58 and 73-60, while Eagle's Landing beat it 57-42, while suffered its only defeat of the season 54-52.
