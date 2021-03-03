MARIETTA -- Kell scored nine points in the final minute to defeat Westlake 78-68 in the elite eight of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
The Longhorns (21-6) advance to their second straight final four where they will play the winner of Chattahoochee and Lee County on Friday or Saturday.
Jaylen Harris and Aaron Smith made layups, and Harris and Najhae Colon combined to make 5-of-8 free throws down the stretch to secure the game and sent the Longhorns to the final four.
Kell led 60-55 in the final quarter until a 6-0 run from Scoot Henderson pushed the lead to 11. A free throw and a layup from Dylan Cambridge would put the Longhorns at a 69-57 with two minutes remaining.
Henderson led Kelll with 25 points and 13 rebounds, Harris finished with 20, and Cambridge finished with 10.
“I challenged the guys to just come out with a lot of energy,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “To play as a team from the guys on the floor to the guys on the bench to be locked in the whole game.”
Jalal McKie, who scored 18 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, scored the final four baskets of the game for Westlake (16-4).
The Longhorns led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, its largest lead of the game.
“Over somewhere towards the end of the first quarter going into the second, the offense got kind of stagnant, allowing (Westlake) to get back into the game,” Sellers said.
Trailing 19-17 at the end of the first quarter, Westlake rallied in the second. A jump shot from Gaddis Heath would bring the Lions within one, and a 3-pointer from Chris Johnson would give Westlake its first lead of the night, 26-24.
Layups from Harris and Cambridge would tie the game a minute later at 28-28.
Heath and Chris Johnson would finish the game in double-digits with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
A 3-pointer from Jaylen Colon and baskets from Cambridge and Henderson pushed the Longhorns’ lead to 35-28.
Shots from Donald Davis and McKie would pull Westlake within 35-32 at the half.
An electric atmosphere grew further in intensity in the third quarter. Fans in the stands and along the rails above the seating areas got into heated arguments, which caused security guards to intervene. Some of that energy made its way to the floor where the play became more physical and players chirped at one another.
“That’s the emotion of the game,” Sellers said. “Everybody’s just being competitive and wants to win.”
Johnson opened up the third quarter with a 3-pointer to tie the game once more at 35, but a 4-0 run by both Harris and Smith would break the draw and keep the Longhorns’ lead for the remainder of the game.
A 10-0 run from the Longhorns, solidified by a 3-pointer from Harris would close the third quarter 53-43.
