BUFORD — Buford came into Saturday’s Class AAAAA quarterfinal as a young team without any seniors, and the added challenge of missing starter Parker Venable due to an injury.
Going down 5-0 in the first set didn’t make the task any easier for the Lady Wolves.
But Buford settled down and began to play better. The Lady Wolves went on a 4-1 run after the early deficit to get back into the match, aided by a couple of kills from junior Chloe Kerr, and went on to punch their ticket for the semifinals with a win in three sets over Kell.
“We had a few new players in there, and I think we were a little nervous to start with,” Buford coach Hadli Daniels said. “But once we kind of got our bearings, we started playing real well.”
Buford (28-12) had noticeable trouble handling the early serves from Kell. The Lady Longhorns (34-16) punished them with kills by Claire Terwilliger and Madison Page and with blocks by the tandem of Page and Lindsey Milligan.
“We couldn’t get (the ball) to our setter,” Daniels said. “When you do that, you can’t run anything. We went the whole first rotation without setting our big middle, and that’s tough if you can’t get all your hitters involved.”
Kerr (8 kills), whom Daniels singled out for her performance replacing Venable, made three kills during Buford’s recovery from the early deficit.
“(Getting the win) means so much,” Kerr said. “We’ve been working so hard all this season, and to step up for my team makes me feel really good.”
Kell’s Terwilliger did her best to make it difficult for Buford, recording five kills and an ace in the first set. But Buford got big kills from Ashley Sturzoiu (eight kills) and blocks by Sydney Austin (three kills) to tie the first set up at 15-15 after a 7-2 run.
A service error by Kell started a 6-0 run by Buford that ended with the Lady Wolves up 21-16. Mikayla Hayden (11 kills, four blocks), Austin and Sturzoiu recorded important kills down the stretch, with Austin and Hayden finishing off the final two points for a tight 27-25 first-set victory.
Kell and Buford played well early in the second set.
The Lady Longhorns built a 9-6 lead but were done an 11-0 run by the Lady Wolves that started on a block by Austin and included kills by Austin, Kerr and Kiana Polk. Sturzoiu scored an ace for the final point in the run, which ended with Buford up 18-10. A couple of referee rulings on the ball being in or out didn’t seem to faze Buford, and it went on a 7-1 run to end the set, winning it 25-14.
Buford did not allow Kell to build a big lead in the third set.
Hayden made two kills early as the Lady Wolves built a 4-1 lead, and runs of five and seven straight points put them up 23-11. Kell did not quit with its back against the wall, going on a 4-0 run that included two blocks by Page. But Buford came back with the final two points for a 25-15 win to claim the match in three sets.
Buford will face either Riverwood or McIntosh in the semifinals Tuesday.
