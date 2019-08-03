KENNESAW — A winless streak that stretched nearly four months finally ended for Atlanta United 2.
After a stretch in which it experienced 10 losses, four draws and a weather-related postponement, Atlanta came from behind to secure a 4-2 victory over Loudoun United FC on Friday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
It was Atlanta’s first win since beating North Carolina FC on April 13.
“It’s a big relief to get that win,” defender Jack Metcalf said. “It’s been a long time. It’s been an awkward progression these last few weeks, but this week has been really intense. The guys have really put it in this week, and it has paid off. This week in training, we’ve been tested.”
Bienvenue Kanakimana tallied a hat trick and now has a team-high six goals for Atlanta (4-12-5) — all in his last three games.
Kanakimana’s third goal in the 70th minute proved to be the game-winner. Wesly Decas took the ball down field before dishing it off to Kanakimana, who booted the ball past Loudoun goalkeeper Calle Brown and into the net.
That goal ended a 42-minute scoring drought for both teams, going back to Kanakimana’s second goal in the 28th minute.
“He’s working so hard to become a part of the group,” Atlanta coach Stephen Glass said of the 19-year-old, on loan from a club team in the Czech Republic. “He’s working hard in his training and is focusing on his finishing. He is understanding what the team needs from him, and everyone is benefiting from that.”
As Atlanta took its first lead of the game at 3-2, Loudoun (5-9-4) threatened with as four shots on target before Atlanta got a much-needed insurance goal late in the game. Jackson Conway finished his second goal of the season on an assist by Laurence Wyke.
Chances of the Atlanta winning Friday did not look good when an own goal in the 24th minute put it behind 2-1. Goalkeeper Brendan Moore, who finished with five saves in the game, attempted to clear the ball, but it deflected off Decas and back into the goal.
Atlanta did not let that one mishap faze it as it held Loudoun scoreless the rest of the way. Atlanta tied it at 2-all when Kanakimana scored off a deflection from a shot taken by George Bello.
“I’m really proud of the team on how they reacted after all of that,” said the 17-year-old Bello, one of the homegrown players for the Atlanta United first team. “We saw the problems and fixed them as soon as possible. I’m really proud of the team for the performance (Saturday). It was really good to get the win.”
Loudoun, the primary affiliate for MLS’ D.C. United, got on the board first in the 14th minute when Gordon Wild pulled Moore out of position before finishing. Atlanta answered back when Kanakimana scored from the right post on an assist by Will Vint.
Vint and Wyke each had their first professional assists Friday.
